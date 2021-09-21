Yatton Colts fall to narrow defeat in season opener at North Bristol Colts

Published: 1:00 PM September 21, 2021

All smiles for Yatton Colts RFC as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Yatton Colts RFC

Yatton Colts fell to a narrow 22-12 defeat in their first game of the season at North Bristol Colts.

Yatton travelled to North Bristol, who were playing their fourth match, to face a well-drilled, powerful team and put in a tremendous performance especially in defence.

In the opening exchanges the hosts dominated as Yatton were caught on the back foot and a line-out catch and drive saw North Bristol open the scoring after three minutes.

Yatton settled down into the game and a number of attacks stretched North Bristol as one lovely kick-ahead and chase saw Joe Palmer brought to ground with the line and the ball just in front of him.

A few minutes later North Bristol made a kick of their own and a really awkward bounce ended with their winger going over for their second try.

You may also want to watch:

Yatton immediately took it back to upfield, though, and they were unfortunate to be held up just short of the line as North Bristol went into the break 10-0 ahead.

The second half opened with Yatton applying great pressure from the start and this time it was their turn to drive over the line after three minutes with Tyler Kay powering through.

The play then went back and forth as it had in the first half, with both sides showing some great skill and real grit and determination in defence until 20 minutes in when Yatton failed, for the first time all game, to complete at the ruck.

North Bristol recycled the ball, drove forwards and broke through to score under the posts.

This was followed by another as Yatton allowed North Bristol too much time and space to run before some good hands moved the ball to their winger who went over in the corner.

Yatton weren’t done and a few minutes later some great aggressive driving gave them the momentum to surge forwards before changing the point of attack through the halfbacks to release Ben Clarke for a try under the posts.

The last 10 minutes saw both sides attack but Yatton’s defence held firm throughout despite falling just short.