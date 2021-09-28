Yatton Colts pick up first win of season against Thornbury Colts

Published: 4:56 PM September 28, 2021

Players from Yatton Colts (green shirts) and Thornbury applauding and thanking the referee after the game. - Credit: John O’Connor/Yatton RFC Colts

Yatton Colts RFC beat Thornbury Colts RFC 24-12 to pick up their first win of the season last Sunday.

Both sides were playing their second match and put on a really quick, highly entertaining match.

Yatton took kick-off and looked to take the ball straight back to their guests.

Some powerful running, good strong clearing out and a subsequent penalty gave Yatton a line-out deep in Thornbury’s half.

Yatton were unable to make the most of it however as Thornbury caught the ball proceeded to drive the hosts 10m back up the pitch.

You may also want to watch:

A number of plays later though and Yatton were back on the attack and a lovely pop pass to centre Ben Clarke saw him tear through the defence to score under the posts.

In response Thornbury were never going to lie down and despite the slope moved the ball quickly back up the pitch before some lovely footwork saw their centre slice through Yatton’s fairly passive defence and go under the posts to level the score.

More back and forth between both sides followed until Yatton drove the ball forwards in Thornbury’s 22m area.

Some powerful, surging runs by second row Tyler Kay gave Yatton momentum and a lovely pass out wide off a breakdown saw flanker Ben Rees taking the ball at full speed and crash over.

Then with only a couple of minutes left until the break and Yatton pushing hard once more through their pack, Hayden Vowles took another popped ball at a fantastic angle which took him over the try line and see the home side go into half-time 19-7 ahead.

Playing the second half up the slope and with some fresh legs in the team, Yatton again took it to Thornbury from the start.

A couple of times Yatton were guilty of either over-stepping the contact area and becoming just a little bit isolated, or getting held up in the maul and losing possession but there was no mistake with their fourth try.

Scrum-half Jamie Harding, who had a fantastic match, went one way and Fin Skuse went the other to crash through the defenders out wide and claim the score.

By now Thornbury were playing with a couple of borrowed players but there was no end to their ambition and desire as they headed back down the pitch.

An over-run ruck clearance by Yatton presented Thornbury with quick, clean ball and they immediately made the most of it.

Good hands moved the ball wide at great pace and they scored a super try in the corner.

But Yatton did enough to seal the win.