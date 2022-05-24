News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Yatton Colts cap tremendous campaign at end of season awards

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM May 24, 2022
All smiles for members of Yatton Colts as they pose for the camera on their awards night. - Credit: Yatton Colts

Yatton Colts capped a tremendous year with a fantastic celebration of the players and their performances joined by family, friends and supporters for their end of season awards.

A summary of the matches was presented followed by the awards. 

Each player received a uniquely numbered Colts tie along with their player trophy which were presented along with a few words about them from the coaches and their teammates. 

This was then followed by the Players' Player of the Year award which was fiercely contested between eight nominees with the prize going to Ben Clarke

The team are proud of their positive environment where they value fun exciting rugby and promote a player-centred approach at all times.

Yatton Colts warmly welcome new U17/U18 players to join them ahead of the 2022 season. Contact John O’Connor via the club website if you would like to be part of their adventure or find out more details.

