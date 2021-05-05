Yatton Colts battle it out with Hornets

Published: 2:30 PM May 5, 2021

Yatton Colts battled it out with local rivals Hornets under the adapted contact laws, with neither side lacking for intensity or commitment in an entertaining and physical contest.

The sides had met in a non-contact game in October and the first quarter of the latest clash saw a number of casualties on both sides as the scoreline remained blank.

Hornets opened the scoring after the restart, but Yatton replied through Ben Clarke to make it 5-5 at the halfway point.

Some poor awareness at the start of the third quarter saw Yatton gift Hornets a second try, but Josh Geal went over from close range to square matters again after a series if pick and goes.

Hornets moved 15-10 up before the break through their number eight and, after Yatton lost three key players to injury in the final quarter, added a fourth try after a well-worked ball to the wing.

You may also want to watch:

Then, with Yatton on the attack, a turnover allowed Hornets to break and score under the posts with a conversion sealing their 27-10 victory.