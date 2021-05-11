Injury-hit Yatton show spirit in loss to Winscombe

Published: 3:00 PM May 11, 2021

Following the collateral damage sustained in their clash with Hornets, there was a very different look to the Yatton team that faced Winscombe.

With just 13 players available including several with either very limited or zero training or playing time over the last few weeks it was always going to be tough going.

But, in typically abrasive style, Yatton battled valiantly to the end with every player doing their utmost to make a difference and the 42-12 scoreline did not reflect the closeness, or intensity, of much of the game.

Callan Field was outstanding on his first ever outing at scrum-half and Aaron Ralfs put in his best-ever performance.

Yatton began brightly with Field intercepting a pass to sprint clear and score under the posts, with Will Shields adding the conversion.

These were Yatton’s only points until the final quarter when a lovely break out by Ben Clarke was taken on by Field who popped it back to Clarke for the ball to be quickly recycled in the ruck, before Field drove over for his second try.

Yatton were not helped by the loss of four players to injury during the game but Winscombe gamely mixed and matched their team and donated a number of players to keep the sides even and allow both teams to battle to the final whistle.

The final quarter was dominated by Winscombe’s work in close contact areas, though, which made the most difference and gave them the momentum for a couple of late of scores to seal their win.