Yatton & Cleeve United stun Wrington Redhill with second-half fightback

Published: 1:51 PM April 6, 2021

Wrington Redhill Reserves let a two-goal lead slip as Yatton & Cleeve United ‘A’ scored three second-half goals to come away with the win.

Having whittled down the host of available players to a squad of 16, Wrington were confident of pulling away from the bottom half of the table on a perfect Spring day, playing with the slope and starting brightly.

Tommy Johnson skipped clear and fed Jon Flynn whose shot was narrowly wide before the visitors' Steve Owen fired over.

Matt Allen also tried his luck from distance with a clean strike but James Williams in the Wrington goal was right behind it and handled confidently.

On his return after a long lay-off, Louis Rouvais was a handful as he took the ball in the channel before feeding Johnson whose cross was cut out with Flynn again waiting for the tap in.

However, from the resulting corner, Charlie Cressy’s perfect cross saw Tom Cleeves tower over everyone to put the home side in front.

Again, Yatton responded and it needed a brave defensive header from Fin Taplin to avert the danger.

The lively Flynn was having a good battle with Josh Fortune on the Wrington left and having drawn a foul, his inswinging free kick was flicked on by Holland only for Rouvais to head over from point blank range.

A wicked bobble saw Owen clean through on goal and it took a wonderful double save from Williams and another brave block from Taplin to keep him out.

But Redhill doubled their lead after Max Brean again defended stoutly against Owen and as the ball broke to him he fired a perfect pass fully 50 yards into Rouvais’ stride which allowed him to round the keeper and make it 2-0 as half-time approached.

Coach Dan Burnett’s team talk included the need for game management and not letting Yatton back into the game but from the restart, the visitors pushed Chris Howard further forward and with Rouvais inevitably tiring, Wrington were immediately under pressure.

The substitution of Rouvais saw a reshuffle with Scudamore slotting in at centre-back as Cleeves moved further forward but Yatton were now in control.

A combination of near misses, hitting the post and bar plus a fine display of keeping by Williams frustrated Yatton.

But a long ball was allowed to bounce and travel all the way into the Wrington area, causing panic and inducing a missed sliding tackle and obvious penalty.

Owens calmly slotted home and quickly added a second in fortunate circumstances as an innocuous Yatton pass hit the referee and Holland cleared.

However, a drop ball was awarded and several Wrington players had moved forward presuming it was theirs which meant Owen was free to shoot past Williams and level.

Lucas Finnegan then came on as a Yatton substitute and was in the right place at the right time to fire home the winner to complete the turnaround and typical game of two halves.