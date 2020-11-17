Yatton FC junior sides secure massive goal with Curo as new sponsor

Published: 6:42 PM November 17, 2020

Yatton FC junior sides are looking great on the pitch thanks to a donation from the builders of a new residential development in the village.

The West of England housing association and housebuilder Curo have donated £3,750 to the club as part of their commitment to working together with local communities and supporting residents in areas where they are building new homes.

Yatton under-nines are one of a number of junior sides to be sponsored by the residential development. - Credit: Anna Barclay

In total, 126 children with ages ranging from under-9s to under-14s have benefitted from brand-new Nike football kits, including shirts, socks and shorts.

Yatton under-14s line up for the camera. - Credit: Anna Barclay

And Curo’s sponsorship has also enabled the club management to purchase folding bench shelters to keep the junior footballers dry and comfortable during matches at home and away.

Yatton under-nines celebrate their kit being sponsored by Curo. - Credit: Anna Barclay

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive this generous donation from Curo and we’re grateful for their support," said James Bellis, chairman of Yatton Junior FC.

"It means a lot for our talented young players to have their own team kit and it’s great to see them looking so smart and confident on the pitch.”

Yatton under-10s are one of a number of junior sides to benefit from the sponsor. - Credit: Anna Barclay



Curo are building 154 new homes for sale and rent at Eaton Park in Yatton, with the first few properties ready to receive their new residents in May 2021. Sales Manager Jodie Winter said: “It’s really important to us at Curo to support the communities we work in.

"As a developer and a housing association, we remain a part of the community long after we have built and sold the last property, as we continue to manage the affordable homes on site.

“We’re pleased that we were able to support Yatton Junior FC with the purchase of new equipment and we think the young players are looking very professional in their Curo-branded shirts!”