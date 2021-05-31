Yatton Colts show spirit in season finale at North Bristol

Published: 1:00 PM May 31, 2021

Yatton Colts showed plenty of fight in defeat in their final game of the season at North Bristol.

The defensive work by Yatton against a well-drilled, powerful home side was impressive and, but for a couple of loose scores and spurning two good chances of their own, it could have been closer than the 38-12 final scoreline.

North Bristol started with intent, with big strong runners carrying hard, but Yatton stood firm and turned their hosts over on a number of occasions before a gap was eventually found and they scored.

Yatton went straight back up the field and some super handling saw them sprint over the line out wide only to lose it forward in the act of scoring.

North Bristol then added a second try and were relentless in attack but Yatton held firm and finished strongly, again turning the ball over in the ruck and holding out to the break.

In the second quarter, the hosts began with the same strategy of big ball carriers running hard off the ruck but Yatton refused to yield and they changed tack, moving the ball out of the contact area and popping to a strike runner who found a hole and added a third.

This was closely followed with a similar try as Yatton struggled to rearrange their defence and cover the new threat but once they had, Yatton launched their own counter-attack only to miss a 2-on-1 chance.

The rest of the quarter was all pressure from Yatton but they couldn’t make it count and were four tries down at half time.

They picked up from where they had left off at the start of the third quarter, taking the attack to North Bristol, and almost got through on a number of occasions, not least when a searing line break by Josh Moss just failed to go to hand.

Tthe pressure had to tell and their efforts were justly rewarded when another recycled ball off a ruck was passed out wide to Max Viney who found a gap, stepped into it and dived over the line.

Ben Clarke added the conversion and Yatton were up and running, with the restart well taken and the visitors back in NB territory as strong carries by Ben Dooner and Fin Skuse gained valuable metres before a number of pick and go drives was finished off with Cam Fogg crashing over.

Yatton were caught napping in the final period, though, as a clean catch by NB was followed by a sprinted back upfield to score almost unopposed, followed by another try to put the game beyond reach.

The likes of Josh Geal and Jack Harwood rampaged through the opposition as Yatton rallied, with Clarke, Bartek Aleksinski and Connor Kane running and tackling everything they could get their hands on and Toby Manson working tirelessly in the contact areas.

And while they couldn’t add any more points it wasn’t for lack of effort or endeavour in a fantastic team performance.