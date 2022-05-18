Yatton youngsters enjoy end of season awards dinner

Yatton under-14s capped a fantastic year of rugby with their annual end of season dinner.

The event was attended by friends, family and several coalition team members from Nailsea & Backwell, with club president John Crew congratulating all on their performances.

Crew also focused on the way in which the clubs had supported the team to enable players to play, with a summary of the team's achievements given after the meal.

A series of light-hearted spoof awards were given to players and parents for a variety of misdemeanours throughout the season, followed by the main event of player awards.

Every player received an award for their efforts, alongside the three main prizes in recognition of outstanding play, improvement and teamwork throughout the season.

Flynn Cootes was named as the Most Improved Player, while Tom Stafford took the Coaches' Player and Phil Clarke claimed the Players' Player award.