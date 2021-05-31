Yatton under-13s get better of Nailsea & Backwell

Published: 8:44 AM May 31, 2021

Yatton under-13s came out on top against Nailsea & Backwell on a warm Bank Holiday weekend.

They travelled with high expectations for the rematch following last week’s epic encounter and had clearly taken on board a number of lessons with their work at the breakdown and ruck seeming more secure and their use of supporting runners much more effective.

A number of attacks involved either popping the ball out of contact or moving it wide to players in space and this provided them with good, high quality ball throughout.

Playing up the slope, Yatton started well with their bigger players carrying strongly into contact and team-mates then clearing away the opposition and the ball being moved to strike runners.

The result was two tries for Kieran Thomas up the wing, followed by a charging run by Phil Clarke followed by a poacher’s try off the base of the ruck and a sprint up the blindside by Fergus McMeel.

N&B finished the session off with a try of their own to make it 4-1, but Yatton immediately made the most of the slope after the restart as a well-worked free-kick saw Clarke charge over for his second try.

Minutes later a well secured ruck ball following a fantastic break-out run by Ed Thurgur ended in similar fashion with Clarke adding a third.

Great play by both teams saw possession change hands a number of times before Yatton popped to Isaac Dahmani who used good strength to carry over and score.

But N&B continued to fight and their efforts were well rewarded when their skipper broke away and charged upfield to get one back.

The final play of the game saw recycled ball carried down the field into contact, secured and man of the match McMeel strike again down the blindside for his second try.

Particular mention goes to Tom Stafford who was outstanding in his distribution of the ball and workrate in defence alongside Mo Sayce and Jimmy Jackson-Patel who gave their all as always.