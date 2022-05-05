Yattwell under-14s end season on high with big Kingswood win

All smiles for Yattwell under-14s as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Yattwell U14s

Yattwell under-14s produced a tremendous display of rugby to beat Kingswood 52-5, who battled fiercely to the very end in the final game of the season on Sunday.

Some early strong running from Kingswood was met with fierce Yattwell defence and set the tone of the game.

Kingswood produced some great play and were often only metres out from the tryline but time and again the aggressive nature of the Yattwell defence drove them back up the pitch.

Yattwell’s first try came off a well-worked lineout, with quick hands and a lovely pop out of the tackle to release winger Mo Sayce.

The second try came shortly after when the kick-off bounced into the hands of prop Scott Walters who ran hard and straight back up the pitch to score.

Despite great pressure by Kingswood, Yattwell were able to hold them up over the line, secure a lineout from the drop-kick restart and then quick ball and good hands inside their own 22 moved the ball out wide.

Although the final pass went behind him, Sayce was able to gather it and sprint past pursuing defenders to score his second.

The restart was gathered by flanker Ned Hill who had the strength and pace to tear through the defence and make it 24-0 at half-time.

In the second half, strong running from Kingswood was again effectively dealt with by the Yattwell defence.

Then, from a scrum inside their host’s 22 the ball was moved wide once more to Sayce who stepped and jinked his way through the defenders to score his hat-trick.

The next few minutes was all about pressure from Kingswood including a couple of short-range penalties but again the Yattwell defence was outstanding and eventually secured a penalty of their own to take them back upfield.

A well-won ruck from a kick and chase secured the ball and when the subsequent clearance kick was picked up it was passed to centre Jimmy Jackson Patel who sprinted round the outside to score.

Kingswood restarted well but a terrific clearance kick took Yattwell back up the field where back-to-back tackles from full-back Tyler King, playing his finest game of the season, followed by a fearless tackle on one of Kingswood’s biggest players from flanker Flynn Cootes kept the hosts pinned in their own half.

A great steal at the breakdown followed by a terrific battering run through the defence by second row Seb Tarrent saw the ball moved to fly-half Charlie Hayett whose dummy and delayed pass was beautifully timed to release Sayce for his final try.

Despite the scoreline Kingswood never gave up and their efforts were rewarded through some fantastic forward work and ball retention that saw them drive over for a consolation try.

The restart was the final play of the game and when it was kicked back to Yattwell a lovely pop off the ground to Jackson-Patel saw him scorch round the outside and add his second to end the scoring.