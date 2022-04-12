Yattwell under-14s come from behind to beat Winscombe

Yattwell under-14s showed a lot of character to score two tries in the final period to beat Winscombe 14-7 on Sunday.

Playing with a bare 15 players Yattwell hosted a big, strong Winscombe squad of 28 players and both sides put on a tremendous display of rugby that was hugely entertaining from the kick-off.

After two scoreless periods there was nothing to separate the two sides at the halfway stage.

But Winscombe opened the scoring with just two minutes left in the third quarter after the visitors took a crash ball penalty from just outside the five-metre line to burst through and score.

Yattwell came agonising close to pulling a score back straight away but it wasn’t to be and going into the final session they were 7-0 down.

They could have been forgiven for folding as weary limbs struggled to contain another set of Winscombe players, but Yattwell are a determined, gritty bunch and were in no mood to give up.

With less that four minutes to go, Yattwell secured a penalty after Winscombe went offside on their own 10m line.

Quick thinking and an equally quick tap by scrum-half Jack Carter put all the Winscombe defence on the back foot and a lovely pop to number eight Phil Clarke just inside halfway saw him burst through the close defenders and run the length of the pitch to score under the posts.

Then in the final play of the game and from a line-out a Winscombe clearance kick was charged down by prop Scott Walters and although Winscombe regathered they threw the ball back at Yattwell where Jack Carter picked it up and weaved through the defence for the winning score.

A spokesperson said: "To a player the Yattwell team were outstanding. They never quit and never stopped and when they went 7-0 down they showed true teamwork and self belief to come back and not only level the game but go on to take the win.

"Particular mention should go to winger Alessandro Ciulli who really stepped up and played his best game of the season both in attack and defence which typified the determination and belief of the whole Yattwell team."