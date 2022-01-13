Jordan Yeo: Winger departs Cheddar to sign for Slimbridge

Jordan Yeo spent just over a year with Cheddar after signing from Hallen in December 2020. - Credit: Alan Cooper

Cheddar have accepted a seven-days notice from Gloucestershire side Slimbridge AFC for Jordan Yeo, who has now joined the Southern League side.

The winger, who has made such an outstanding impression for Cheddar in his short tenure with the club, will undoubtedly be a considerable success on his return to a higher level of football.

Cheddar will however retain his dual registration for Western League football, although it is understood that any further appearances by Yeo in a Cheddar shirt will be limited.

Manager Craig Mawford has also added to his coaching staff with the addition of Vasillis Polenas.

Polenas is a former professional footballer with background across Greece, Cyprus, Balkanas, London and Bristol who has had more recent coaching experience at Newport County collaborating with the club’s Academy.

“I’m really happy to add Vas to the fold,” said Mawford.

“He has had a positive impact already with some of the sessions he has put on, I’m hopeful it will prove to be a really good addition.

“We are sad to see Jordan go but with him the best of luck. It’s hard to begrudge someone going to play a higher standard.

“We would have liked to have kept him but I understand his reasons.”