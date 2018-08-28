junior parkrun returns to Walford Avenue

Weston junior parkrun. Archant

The junior parkrun at Walford Avenue returned after a break for the Christmas Cracker.

After a week off with lots of the children and volunteers involved with the Christmas Cracker, the junior parkrun was back at Walford Avenue with 22 smiling faces ready to run.

Kieran from Longrun Meadow parkrun took the warm-up and got everyone involved including the adults.

First across the line on Sunday was Sophie Carratt in 8.26, followed by Jude Wait in 8.38.

Rohan Duncan ran his first official junior parkrun, a course expert by all accounts who did not need the briefing.

Next week is the Christmas fancy dress for both the adults and children. In the New Year, there will be another schools competition, so if schools wish to find out more, please contact www.parkrun.org.uk/westonsupermare-juniors