Young makes 200th Weston RFC appearance while Bennett bows out

Chris Young will make his 200th appearance for Weston RFC against Bournemouth. - Credit: Andrew Collins/Weston RFC

Chris Young will make his 200th appearance for Weston RFC in Saturday’s final Tribute South West Premier league match of the season against Bournemouth.

Young, who starts at fly-half, forms a half-back partnership with Ross Bennett who plays in his 224th and final game for the Seasiders before he hang ups his boots ahead of his 34th birthday on Tuesday.

Young, 35, made his first-team debut in the 34-24 end of season friendly win at Torquay Athletic in April 2006, which also marked Ashley Russell's 100th appearance, with the second row now on 393 games.

Young has scored 52 tries, kicked 64 conversions, and 22 penalties in his 454-point tally.

In addition, he has played 177 games for Weston United, scoring 1,355 points thanks to 126 tries, 301 conversions and 41 penalties.

There have also been 21 appearances for Weston Athletic, where Young has scored 25 tries, 27 conversions and six penalties for a total of 197 points.

Young, who can play anywhere across the backline, has scored a grand total of 2,006 points for Weston's three senior sides.

Ross Bennett will make his 224th and final Weston RFC against Bournemouth. - Credit: Andrew Collins/Weston RFC

Bennett began his career at Winscombe RFC at mini level to under-15, then joined the Seasiders’ under-16s squad and proceeded through the Colts before making his senior debut as a scrum-half at Oxford Harlequins in December 2006.

Epsom-born Bennett, who can also play at full-back, made his 100th first-team appearance in January 2013 at home to Newton Abbot and his 150th appearance was in October 2015 when Bridgwater & Albion were the visitors to the Recreation Ground.

Weston will finish the campaign in fourth place but will be looking to avenge their 35-11 defeat at Bournemouth's Chapel Gate in the season's opener.

Having won their last three league games, Weston were beaten 42-30 on Good Friday at neighbours Hornets in the semi-final of the Somerset Cup while Bournemouth, who are seventh in the table, have not won away from home since mid-December.

Weston RFC: Curtis; Butland, Maslen, Power, Burgess; Young, Bennett; Coles, Thompson, Streeter, Sugg (C), Russell, Ben Cox, Woodland, Tothill. Replacements: Carpenter, Jacob Cox, Williams.

Weston United also know they will finish their league programme in fourth place as they travel to Whitchurch’s Bamfield Road for their last Tribute Somerset Premier match against seventh-placed St Bernadettes Old Boys.

Weston United: Walrond; McCarthy, Humphrey, Beer, Main; Tilsley, Press; Kearns, Fisher, Donegan, Turton, Connolly, Meadon, Kirk, Hudson. Replacements: Burton, Chesher, Press.

And Weston Veterans have again dusted off their boots as they take to the pitch on Saturday ahead of the Bournemouth game against Cinderford Veterans at 12:30 pm.