Zak Jones celebrates double delight with wins in Finals Day Stableford and Winter League

Zak Jones continued his winning ways in Brean Golf Club's Finals Day Stableford and Winter League on Saturday.

The youngster, who is in great form this year, carded a superb 44-point total to which he added his three bonus qualifying points meaning he took the overall title by three.

Runner-up on the day and also overall was qualifying table leader Jerry Brueford, with his 39 points boosted by five bonus points to give him second, one ahead of Tony Richards.

Brian Read also posted 38 points but lost out to Richards on countback so had to settle for fourth overall.

All 13 of the 20 qualifiers who played in the final event received a prize from the £500 prize fund on offer.

Jeff Milton took third place on the day with 38 points relegating Richards to fourth on the day on countback and ahead of a quartet of others on 37.

The final card handed in from the final group of Sunday's March Stableford proved to be the winning one and denied another Jones victory.

Dan Broom bounced back to form with a 41-point return to take top spot overall and with it the award for Division One.

He relegated Paul Jones into second by a single point with club captain Pete Barton taking third on 36.

That man Zak Jones was at it again in Division Three as he matched uncle Paul's score of 40 for a one stroke victory from Nigel Ellis and it also reduced his handicap index further. Third place went to Chris Baker on 38.

Two of the early starters battled it out for Division Two glory and playing partners Neil Barker and Simon Copping had to be separated by countback after both scored 38 points.

It was Barker who prevailed, though, with the better back nine to take the win. Andrew Pound was third, one point adrift of the leading duo.