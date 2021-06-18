5 things to do in North Somerset this weekend

Published: 3:09 PM June 18, 2021

An aerialist with Circus Funtasia in Clevedon. - Credit: William Duffy

From a circus to a comedy night in a quarry, there is plenty to do in North Somerset this weekend.

The scarecrow trail is taking place across Weston and North Somerset. - Credit: Jan Meredith

What: Scarecrow Trail

Where: Kewstoke and Sand Bay

When: June 18-20

Cost: Free

A free scarecrow trail is taking place around Kewstoke and Sand Bay this weekend. The trail is open from today (June 18), and scarecrow-seekers can pick up a map and make their way around the village to spot the colourful characters created by residents and visitors.

The theme of the event this year is TV shows. Maps of the trail are available from Royal Oak Stores, in Crookes Lane in Kewstoke, at the street entrance of Kewstoke Village Hall and on Beach Road.

Circus Funtasia is in Clevedon this month. - Credit: William Duffy

What: Circus Funtasia

Where: Salthouse Fields, Clevedon

When: June 17-24

Cost: Tickets, priced £12-15 or £35-50 for a family of four, are available at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or by calling 07706 168507.

Circus Funtasia's brand new production features motorbike stunts, fire-breathers, aerialists and a powerful performance on the wheel of death.

Combining the sounds of the West End, with the magic of the circus, the thrilling show is suitable for all ages.

Xylaroo is performing in front of the Birnbeck Pier on Saturday. - Credit: Xylaroo

What: Seafolk Gig

When: June 19 at 7pm.

Where: Birnbeck Promenade, Weston.

Cost: Tickets, priced £20 per person, can be booked at www.lovesweston.co.uk

Emily Barker and Xylaroo are heading to Weston for the first time to perform next to Birnbeck Pier on June 19 as part of Loves Café's Sea Folk gigs.

The talented acts will be singing songs about the sea, love and nature while audiences take in the beautiful scenery around Weston’s picturesque coastline.

George Norcott will headline the first of two comedy nights at the Blakehay Theatre - Credit: Blakehay Theatre







What: The Comedy at the Quarry

Where: Old Town Quarry, South Road, Weston.

When: June 18-19

Cost: £18. Book tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/blakehaytheatre/e-oyvkjl

The first of two comedy nights set in Weston’s picturesque quarry start tonight (June 18).

Comedians Geoff Norcott and Darren Harriott are headlining the two-day event, which has been organised by the Blakehay Theatre.

Political comic, Geoff Norcott, who has appeared on Mock the Week and Mash Report, will headline on June 18. Darren Harriot – double Edinburgh Award nominee, will be entertaining comedy fans on June 19.

Supporters taking part in the Rainbow Run in 2019. - Credit: Colin Rayner





What: Rainbow Run

Where: Anywhere

When: June 19-20

Cost: Free. To register, log on to www.chsw.org.uk/rainbow

Fundraisers can take part in a Rainbow Run this weekend to raise money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

Fundraisers can don a bright outfit, choose their own route and complete it however they wish - by skipping, running, walking, skating or riding.