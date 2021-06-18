News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

5 things to do in North Somerset this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 3:09 PM June 18, 2021   
Circus Funtasia

An aerialist with Circus Funtasia in Clevedon. - Credit: William Duffy

From a circus to a comedy night in a quarry, there is plenty to do in North Somerset this weekend. 

Scarecrow trail

The scarecrow trail is taking place across Weston and North Somerset. - Credit: Jan Meredith

What: Scarecrow Trail 

Where: Kewstoke and Sand Bay 

When: June 18-20

Cost: Free 

A free scarecrow trail is taking place around Kewstoke and Sand Bay this weekend. The trail is open from today (June 18), and scarecrow-seekers can pick up a map and make their way around the village to spot the colourful characters created by residents and visitors. 

The theme of the event this year is TV shows. Maps of the trail are available from Royal Oak Stores, in Crookes Lane in Kewstoke, at the street entrance of Kewstoke Village Hall and on Beach Road. 

Circus Funtasia

Circus Funtasia is in Clevedon this month. - Credit: William Duffy

What: Circus Funtasia 

Most Read

  1. 1 REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores
  2. 2 Planning application submitted for £30million second school site
  3. 3 Six people evacuated from fire in town centre
  1. 4 Family pub reopens after lockdown transformation
  2. 5 Two injured in car and motorbike crash in Weston
  3. 6 Bristol Balloon Fiesta cancelled at Ashton Court in place of city flypasts
  4. 7 Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset
  5. 8 Weston people wanted for film to promote town
  6. 9 Weston mum and daughter shocked after day-long litter pick
  7. 10 Urgent call for Covid vaccine volunteers in North Somerset

Where: Salthouse Fields, Clevedon 

When: June 17-24 

Cost: Tickets, priced £12-15 or £35-50 for a family of four, are available at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or by calling 07706 168507. 

Circus Funtasia's brand new production features motorbike stunts, fire-breathers, aerialists and a powerful performance on the wheel of death. 

Combining the sounds of the West End, with the magic of the circus, the thrilling show is suitable for all ages. 

Xylaroo

Xylaroo is performing in front of the Birnbeck Pier on Saturday. - Credit: Xylaroo

What: Seafolk Gig 

When: June 19 at 7pm. 

Where: Birnbeck Promenade, Weston. 

Cost: Tickets, priced £20 per person, can be booked at www.lovesweston.co.uk 

Emily Barker and Xylaroo are heading to Weston for the first time to perform next to Birnbeck Pier on June 19 as part of Loves Café's Sea Folk gigs.  

The talented acts will be singing songs about the sea, love and nature while audiences take in the beautiful scenery around Weston’s picturesque coastline.   

How to get tickets for Weston's Comedy at the Quarry

George Norcott will headline the first of two comedy nights at the Blakehay Theatre - Credit: Blakehay Theatre



What: The Comedy at the Quarry 

Where: Old Town Quarry, South Road, Weston. 

When: June 18-19 

Cost: £18. Book tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/blakehaytheatre/e-oyvkjl 

The first of two comedy nights set in Weston’s picturesque quarry start tonight (June 18). 

Comedians Geoff Norcott and Darren Harriott are headlining the two-day event, which has been organised by the Blakehay Theatre. 

Political comic, Geoff Norcott, who has appeared on Mock the Week and Mash Report, will headline on June 18. Darren Harriot – double Edinburgh Award nominee, will be entertaining comedy fans on June 19.

Supporters taking part in the Rainbow Run.

Supporters taking part in the Rainbow Run in 2019. - Credit: Colin Rayner


What: Rainbow Run

Where: Anywhere

When: June 19-20 

Cost: Free. To register, log on to www.chsw.org.uk/rainbow

Fundraisers can take part in a Rainbow Run this weekend to raise money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

Fundraisers can don a bright outfit, choose their own route and complete it however they wish - by skipping, running, walking, skating or riding.

Weston-super-Mare News
Clevedon News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fish and chips remain a firm pub favourite in Somerset.

Where is the best fish and chips shop in Weston-super-Mare?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Northam Park Holiday Camp on Church Road in Brean

Somerset holiday park owners urge tourists to use common sense

Daniel Mumby

person
Xylaroo

Music acts to perform next to Weston's Birnbeck Pier

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Colin and Jacqui Payne

The Queen

Weston couple awarded British Empire Medal for supporting others in...

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus