WIN: Tickets to A Country Night In Nashville

A Country Night In Nashville will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre on January 8.

The recreates the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music.

Taking you on a journey through the history of country, and featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present.

Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to the Chicks, Willie Nelson to Shania Twain, are showcased by the fabulous vocals and musicianship of Dominic Halpin & The Hurricanes.

With songs including Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Follow Your Arrow, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere, Need You Now, 9-5, and The Gambler to name just a few, this incredible celebration of country music is a night not to be missed.

