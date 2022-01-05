News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

WIN: Tickets to A Country Night In Nashville

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 2:50 PM January 5, 2022
A Country Night In Nashville will be performed at the Playhouse.

A Country Night In Nashville will be performed at the Playhouse. - Credit: Parkwood Theatres

A Country Night In Nashville will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre on January 8.

The recreates the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music.

Taking you on a journey through the history of country, and featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present.

Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to the Chicks, Willie Nelson to Shania Twain, are showcased by the fabulous vocals and musicianship of Dominic Halpin & The Hurricanes.

With songs including Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Follow Your Arrow, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere, Need You Now, 9-5, and The Gambler to name just a few, this incredible celebration of country music is a night not to be missed.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Thursday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Go-ahead for 'worst ever' housing plan for Somerset village
  2. 2 PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer
  3. 3 Christmas lights display wins national competition
  1. 4 Weston General Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as staff sickness rises
  2. 5 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
  3. 6 Travel firm repairs children's bikes - for free!
  4. 7 Train timetables changing due to staff Covid absences
  5. 8 Schools working 'extremely hard' as pupils return amid Omicron surge
  6. 9 Support on offer to help North Somerset businesses bounce back
  7. 10 Weston's Coastguard needs more volunteers

Enter online only. Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.


Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Runway Weston Google Street View

Drama as bus catches FIRE on busy Weston route

Paul Jones

person
Weston CCTV sexual assault investigation ASP

CCTV image released in Weston sexual assault probe

Paul Jones

person
Argos distribution centre, near Bridgwater.

Jobs fair announced to help redundant Argos staff

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Man (73) fined for being drunk in charge of a vehicle after dropping his wife back to her care home.

Man due in court accused of assaulting police officers in Clevedon

Paul Jones

person