News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

Back to the noughties night at the Tropicana

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:30 PM February 15, 2022
The Tropicana will host an Ibiza Club Classics night.

The Tropicana will host a back to the noughties night. - Credit: Google Maps

A back to the noughties night will be hosted at the Tropicana next month. 

People will get the chance to relive the 2000s with classic hits from the likes of Outkast and the Scissor Sisters, and is being being organised by Uphill Village Primary PTA to raise funds for the school.

Party to the decade that invented the viral video and where Kesha sang about Tik Tok before TikTok even existed.

The event is over-18s only. Doors open at 7.30pm on March 5, last entry is at 10pm. 

Tickets cost £12 and are available at ticketsource.co.uk.

Tropicana
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Honeytree Day Nursery & Pre-school on Grange Road, Weston.

Hospital nursery announces permanent closure

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Cargo at Wapping Wharf. Google.

Could Weston soon be home to it's own answer to Bristol's Wapping Wharf?

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Police-accident

'Severe' injury in crash on A370 near Weston prompts police warning

Paul Jones

person
Arthur Gerrett.

Tributes pour in for 'local legend' Arthur Gerrett

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon