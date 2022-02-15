Back to the noughties night at the Tropicana

The Tropicana will host a back to the noughties night. - Credit: Google Maps

A back to the noughties night will be hosted at the Tropicana next month.

People will get the chance to relive the 2000s with classic hits from the likes of Outkast and the Scissor Sisters, and is being being organised by Uphill Village Primary PTA to raise funds for the school.

Party to the decade that invented the viral video and where Kesha sang about Tik Tok before TikTok even existed.

The event is over-18s only. Doors open at 7.30pm on March 5, last entry is at 10pm.

Tickets cost £12 and are available at ticketsource.co.uk.