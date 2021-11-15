Am dram group back with two one-act plays

An amateur dramatics group are excited to be returning to the stage this weekend.

Banwell Amateur Dramatics are back with two one-act plays on November 19 and 20.

Doors open at 7pm with the show beginning at 7.30pm.

The group was planning on performing the shows back in May 2020 and had just started rehearsing before Covid hit and plans had to be put on hold.

The cast started rehearsing again back in the summer and despite being hit by performers needing to self-isolate at various times over the last few months, they are all really looking forward to performing again at the Village Hall, in Westfield Crescent.

On both nights there will be a licensed bar and raffle.

The group is ready to perform again after almost two years of no shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets, priced £5, can be purchased from Banwell News in West Street or from Jacki Parkinson on 07854 531763.