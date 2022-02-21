Bleadon dance competition will fundraise for Weston Hospice
Published: 3:07 PM February 21, 2022
- Credit: Archant
People will get the chance to learn Latin and ballroom dances at a fundraising event next month.
The fun dance classes will help to raise money for Weston Hospicecare's strictly fun dancing event in March at the Winter Gardens.
Seven couples will then compete in front of a live audience.
Zoe and Frazer will host the event at Bleadon Village Hall on March 6 at 10.30am.
The event includes an hour class, refreshments and a chance to win in a raffle.
Tickets cost £10 per person.
Contact Zoe Hornzee on 07392 839231 to confirm booking.
To book a place at the Strictly Fun Dancing finale, visit Weston Hospicecare at https://www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/event/strictly-fun-dancing/