News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

Spectacular show to celebrate the music of David Bowie

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:30 PM August 14, 2021   
Absolute Bowie

Absolute Bowie is coming to The Princess Theatre in Burnham. - Credit: Absolute Bowie

A show celebrating the life and music of the legendary David Bowie is coming to The Princess Theatre in Burnham later this month.

Bowie is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, and Absolute Bowie will be paying homage to the singer with a spectacular greatest hits show.

The six-piece band has been delighting audiences across Europe with their superb musicianship and glam rock theatrics, and they will be taking their celebration of one of music's greatest heroes to the Burnham theatre on August 21.

The band will be performing tracks from the albums David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars, Heroes, Aladdin Sane, Hunky Dory and Young Americans through to Heathen, Outside, Reality, Earthling and Blackstar. 

Tickets are priced £19.50 and are available from www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk and The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.

Burnham News
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The road will reopen on Friday.

'Major improvements' begin on Weston road

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset Courthouse.

In The Dock

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Burnham-on-Sea Pier at 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Historic pier suffers 'severe damage' after fire

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Almost 40,000 households have signed up to the service.

Garden waste collections suspended for rest of the week

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus