Spectacular show to celebrate the music of David Bowie

Published: 7:30 PM August 14, 2021

Absolute Bowie is coming to The Princess Theatre in Burnham. - Credit: Absolute Bowie

A show celebrating the life and music of the legendary David Bowie is coming to The Princess Theatre in Burnham later this month.

Bowie is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, and Absolute Bowie will be paying homage to the singer with a spectacular greatest hits show.

The six-piece band has been delighting audiences across Europe with their superb musicianship and glam rock theatrics, and they will be taking their celebration of one of music's greatest heroes to the Burnham theatre on August 21.

The band will be performing tracks from the albums David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars, Heroes, Aladdin Sane, Hunky Dory and Young Americans through to Heathen, Outside, Reality, Earthling and Blackstar.

Tickets are priced £19.50 and are available from www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk and The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.