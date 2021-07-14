Brainiac Live Detective Academy set for Weston

Published: 12:00 PM July 14, 2021

A live show which gives people the chance to use real forensic techniques to solve a mystery is coming to Weston next week.

Brainiac Live Detective Academy is performing its first ever show in a shopping centre, and it has chosen Weston as the host.

The former food hall in the Sovereign Shopping Centre will be transformed into the detective academy on July 22, 29, August 5 and 12.

The Brainiac Detective Academy. - Credit: Anna Kucera

Audiences will be invited to help the Brainiacs solve a crime by extracting fingerprints from crime scenes, analysing a ransom note and footprints, and puzzling out clues.

The free 60-minute workshops, based on the popular TV show, give families the chance to use real forensic techniques to discover clues and help solve a mystery.

Since 2008, Brainiac Live! has performed at theatres, holiday resorts, festivals and events. Alongside the stage show, Brainiac Live Detective Academy launched in 2018 and is holding its shopping centre debut at the Sovereign Centre.

To book a place, click here.