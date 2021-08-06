Hundreds enjoy 'fantastic' live shows in shopping centre

Published: 1:30 PM August 6, 2021

Hundreds of families have enjoyed live shows at Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre this summer.

Brainiac Live Detective Academy, which is based on the popular TV show, has been holding shows inside the former food hall during July and August.

It is the first time the detective academy has come to a shopping centre, and the performances have been a huge hit.

The free 60-minute workshops give families the chance to use real forensic techniques to discover clues and help solve a mystery.

Shopping centre manager Jon Walton says the shows have been 'fantastic' bringing hundreds of people into the town centre over the summer.

There are just four shows left on August 12.

Audiences will be invited to help the Brainiacs solve a crime by extracting fingerprints from crime scenes, analysing a ransom note and footprints, and puzzling out clues.



