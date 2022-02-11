Bristol show for jazz artist Ruth Goller

A jazz solo artist will perform her new material in Bristol this week.

Ruth Goller, originally from South-tyrol, is based in London and plays electric and double-bass. She will perform at The Wardrobe in Bristol on February 21 at 8pm.

After winning bass player of the year at the London Music School where she studied for one year, she then graduated at Middlesex University with a BA Mus Jazz in 2006 and has since played with many UK, leading musicians and bands such as punk-jazz outfits Acoustic Ladyland and Melt Yourself Down.

Ruth has released Skylla, a long-awaited light on one of the most important musicians to have driven and revolutionised the UK jazz and improv scenes over the last 16 years.

The bassist, vocalist, composer, environmentalist and now solo artist, draws inspiration from deep within to create a stunningly original and beautiful piece of work.

Tickets, priced £10-14, are available online at eartrumpetmusic.co.uk