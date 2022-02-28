Busy programme of events at the Tropicana

A number of events are scheduled to take place at Weston's Tropicana in March.

Back to the Noughties - March 5

The noughties afforded us a bigger personal music budget. The night will celebrate the decade that invented the viral video, where Kesha sang about Tik Tok before TikTok even existed and where Eric Pridz urged men everywhere to get down to the gym and take part in an aerobics session.

From Alicia Keys to The Zutons, the Trop will be bringing it all back. All you need to bring is you, and maybe some fancy dress.

Tickets, priced £12, are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk

The Roller Disco will also return. Skating fun, games and great noughties music, hosted by the volunteer marshal team who work hard so you can skate safely.

Bring your own skates or borrow ours - hire skates and safety kit are all included in the ticket price at www.tickettailor.com.

Session times are: young families from 1.30-3pm; teen families from 3.30-5pm; adults from 5.30-7pm.

Stars of Time Comic Con - March 13

The Comic Con right by the sea is back with another show packed full of celebrity guest signings, cosplay competitions and cosplay parade.

Traders, movie/TV displays, characters from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Marvel and more will all be on display.

Tickets are available from www.starsoftime.co.uk

Frisson - March 19

For Frisson's first event, organisers willl be bringing you a multi genre night consisting of Tek, DnB, Jungle, HardTek, Bassline.

Mat Weasel Busters, Creatures, Stompa Sounds Takeover and more will perform on the night.

Tickets available from https://fixr.co/venue/9858

Two Mr P’s - March 26

Mr P has been a primary school teacher for over 14 years. He still works part-time in school and leads training in schools all over the UK and beyond. From sharing ideas and funny insights into life in the classroom he has now become the most followed teacher on social media in the UK.

Three years ago, alongside his younger brother, who also works in school, he started the award winning podcast - Two Mr Ps in a Podcast. In a year, it has been the number one education podcast and amassed more than four million listens.

Their debut book - Put a Wet Paper Towel On It: The Weird and Wonderful World of Primary Schools is a Sunday Times best seller.

Sharing funny stories from the front line of teaching, this live show will see the Two Mr Ps reminiscing on their own school days and looking at the wonderful and hilarious world of education.

Tickets, priced £20, are available online at www.gm3music.ticketlight.co.uk/order/gateway/13360222