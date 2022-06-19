Murder at North Somerset country house hotel - but it's not real

Cadbury House in Congresbury is set to be disturbed by murder and mystery - Credit: Cadbury House

There's been a murder at a North Somerset country home...

But it's not real - it's all part of a special event taking place later this summer.

Wannabe Hercule Poirots can take part in a night of murder mystery at the atmospheric Cadbury House, in Congresbury, on August 19.

With its gabled exterior, the gothic looking Cadbury House in Congresbury wouldn’t look out of place in an Agatha Christie film and is the setting for a night of murder and mystery solving.

Eagle-eyed detectives are now being invited to see if they can find the felon at what has become one of the venue’s most popular and regular events.

The setting for this particular night of dastardly deeds is in 1937.

The Rt Hon Daphne Ramsbottom is to be married and she is head over heels in love with the dashing Mr Stanton Drew, an English artist who was making his living in Paris after meeting him on her Grand tour of Europe.

It will be the society wedding of the year.

Her parents, Colonel (Retired) Sir Joseph Ramsbottom, the ex-Governor of Bombay and his wife, Lady Helen Ramsbottom, have devoted a lot of time and effort to make sure that everything is ready.

The guests are now starting to gather, and the presents are piling up nicely. Surely this is going to be a wonderful occasion, what could go wrong?

It will transpire that the bride appears to be the only person without a hidden agenda. Appearances, though, can sometimes be very deceiving.

Mehment Kandemir, general manager at Cadbury House, said: “Our murder mystery nights are one of the most popular events held here at Cadbury House. Those who come along really get involved and have a great time.

“It’s helped hugely of course by the setting and the atmosphere of the venue. It provides the perfect backdrop and there are plenty of rooms, stairs, nooks and crannies where the killer can get up to their dastardly deed without being noticed.

“Those who come along will be in for a fantastic night of detective work, while enjoying the ambience and atmosphere of the 19-Century house as well as a delicious three-course meal.”

Tickets for the evening cost £39 per person to include a three-course dinner with coffee and disco until 1am.

To reserve a place call 01934 83 43 43 (option 1) between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday, email info@cadburyhouse.com, or visit www.cadburyhotelbristol.co.uk/murder-mystery-nights.