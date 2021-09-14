Day of Ibiza club classics to be performed in Weston this weekend
- Credit: Tropicana
An afternoon and evening of Ibiza club classics is coming to Weston seafront this weekend.
Café Mambo Ibiza lands on the beach front for the party at The Tropicana. The afternoon event will run from 1-10pm, followed by an after party at in the gallery room of the Tropicana from 10pm-2am.
More than 3,200 tickets have sold for the outside area, with only 300 tickets remaining while 900 tickets sold for the inside after party.
The Ibiza brand takeover the iconic Tropicana site for a day and evening of Ibiza classics. The event is dedicated to evoking memories of Ibiza's golden years, firmly focusing on the feel good vibes and celebrating the music that makes Ibiza the party capital of the world.
Performing on the day will be Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, Riva Starr, Loeca and Erik Hagleton.
Tickets, priced £35, are available online at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Bristol/The-Tropicana/Cafe-Mambo-Ibiza-Classics-On-The-Seafront/35802428/
Most Read
- 1 CCTV appeal after man seriously assaulted in Weston
- 2 Historic detached house near Weston town centre
- 3 Appeal to identify man after sexual assault
- 4 Blue plaque installed for famous actress
- 5 Attempted theft at Weston charity shop
- 6 Masked man caught spying on couple in North Somerset village
- 7 Two shops opening for first time next week
- 8 A micropub in Weston has reopened with new beers, gins and craft ales on offer
- 9 Crews rescue car from sea in Weston
- 10 Weston landlord hit with £15,000 fine