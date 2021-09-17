Ed Sheeran announces huge UK tour
- Credit: Pomona UK
Ed Sheeran has announced the first leg of his Mathematics Tour, taking place in stadiums throughout 2022, including Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
Kicking off in April next year, the tour will see Sheeran play shows across the UK, Ireland, Central Europe and Scandinavia, and will see him return to London’s Wembley Stadium for three nights in June and July.
Sheeran's upcoming tour will see him return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking Divide Tour, which took place from 2017-2019.
It officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour ever, by the time of its completion. On next years’ dates, fans will get to see Sheeran perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, = live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Sheeran's staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.
His new album will be released on October 29.
The two Cardiff shows will take place on May 26 and 27.
General sale commences on September 25 and there is no pre-sale for the tour.
Tickets will be available to purchase at www.edsheeran.com