First Churchill Music event of the year taking place this weekend

The Aquinas Piano Trio will perform in Wrington. - Credit: Churchill Music

Churchill Music are excited to host their first live show of 2022 this weekend.

The Aquinas Piano trio will perform from 7.30-9.30pm on January 15 at All Saints Church, in Station Road, Wrington.

The trio quickly became one of the most sought-after ensembles in the country and have thrilled Churchill Music audiences on many occasions.

Ruth Rogers plays violin, Katherine Jenkinson the cello and Martin Cousin will play the piano.

Churchill Music promotes five concerts per year with the aim of making world class music accessible to all, including those in rural areas.

An event spokesperson said: "We are delighted to welcome them back to perform a sublime piano trio by Mozart, a rare and unique set of movements by Elgar as well as a passionate and heart-wrenching work by Smetana.

"The last work was written after Smetana had lost his beloved four-year-old daughter and his deeply moving composition reflects that profound outpouring of emotion.

"This is certainly a concert not to be missed."

Tickets, priced £4.50-12.50, are available from Ticketsource, or from tickets@churchillmusic.org.uk or 01934 852589.