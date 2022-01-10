First Churchill Music event of the year taking place this weekend
- Credit: Churchill Music
Churchill Music are excited to host their first live show of 2022 this weekend.
The Aquinas Piano trio will perform from 7.30-9.30pm on January 15 at All Saints Church, in Station Road, Wrington.
The trio quickly became one of the most sought-after ensembles in the country and have thrilled Churchill Music audiences on many occasions.
Ruth Rogers plays violin, Katherine Jenkinson the cello and Martin Cousin will play the piano.
Churchill Music promotes five concerts per year with the aim of making world class music accessible to all, including those in rural areas.
An event spokesperson said: "We are delighted to welcome them back to perform a sublime piano trio by Mozart, a rare and unique set of movements by Elgar as well as a passionate and heart-wrenching work by Smetana.
"The last work was written after Smetana had lost his beloved four-year-old daughter and his deeply moving composition reflects that profound outpouring of emotion.
Most Read
- 1 North Somerset Covid rates 'highest ever', says council
- 2 First sneak peek at Weston's See Monster
- 3 CCTV images released after robbery at Weston shop
- 4 Weston College to help train 5,000 HGV drivers for FREE
- 5 Air ambulance takes casualty to hospital after Somerset crash
- 6 Police seize up to £500k worth of cannabis at Weston property
- 7 Funeral to be held for much-loved Banwell man
- 8 PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer
- 9 Weston cyclist and biker taken to hospital after crash
- 10 Boxing Day thieves target Weston pharmacy
"This is certainly a concert not to be missed."
Tickets, priced £4.50-12.50, are available from Ticketsource, or from tickets@churchillmusic.org.uk or 01934 852589.