May 17: Cinema reopens with full programme of entertainment

Published: 12:00 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM May 17, 2021

Clevedon's Curzon Cinema will reopen on Monday.

After having been open for only four weeks over the past 12 months, the staff, trustees and volunteers are looking forward to opening the doors once again to share the love of film and culture with Clevedon and beyond.

Covid-safety measures remain in place and social distancing means seat numbers are greatly reduced, so booking is advisable either online or by calling 01275 871000.

Here is what you can expect from the cinema this month.

Frances McDormand in Nomadland. - Credit: Curzon Cinema

Nomadland

The Old Church Road cinema will kick off by showing a triple Oscar winner. Nomadland won best picture, best director and best actress for Frances McDormand at this year's Academy Awards.

Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland is an inspired docu-fictional hybrid. It is a gentle, compassionate, questioning film about the American soul.

The film will be shown at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, May 22 and 23, 2.30pm on May 19 and 20 and at 8pm on May 21.

Placido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti and Jose Carreras. - Credit: Curzon Cinema

The Three Tenors: Voices for Eternity

A special screening of The Three Tenors: Voices for Eternity will be shown at 7.30pm on May 19.

It has been 30 years since Luciano Pavarotti, José Carreras and Plácido Domingo made their historic debut as The Three Tenors at the ancient baths of Caracalla on the eve of the 1990 Football World Cup Final.

Three Tenors: Voices for Eternity celebrates the emotional highlights of that first concert and the sequel in Los Angeles. With brand new interviews and never-before-seen backstage footage, this documentary offers a fascinating insight into the rivalries and friendships of the legendary opera stars from 1990 through to Pavarotti’s passing in 2007.

Minari will be shown on May 20. - Credit: A24

Minari

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us will have a one-time screening. Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream.

The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

Minari will be shown at 7.30pm on May 20.

Peter Rabbit 2. - Credit: Curzon Cinema

Peter Rabbit 2



The wait is finally over for the highly anticipated, animal-antic-filled sequel, Peter Rabbit 2. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter cannot seem to shake his mischievous reputation.

Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

It will be shown at 4.30pm on May 21 and at both 10.30am and 2.30pm on May 22 and 23, with more screenings to be announced very soon for half term.





Curzon Comedy

Bringing some much-needed laughter back to Clevedon, the cinema has four stand-up comedians lined up and ready to take to the stage on May 28 at 7.45pm

Sally-Anne Hayward is an accomplished radio presenter with stage and TV acting credentials which include Absolutely Fabulous and Deal Or No Deal. Sally-Anne's confident persona and quick wit have rapidly made her a much sought-after comedian.

She's a regular compere at Glastonbury Festival, and a keenly anticipated turn on the UK comedy circuit.

Lou Conran is the winner of best MC 2020 at the Comics Comic Awards. Bringing her work in progress to show your ears.

Raymond and Mr Timpkins has been described as 'lightning-fast choreography meets uber swift editing in a collision of quality entertainment'. Headlining at venues from the Falklands to Ashby De La Zouch, they have circumnavigated

the planet, spurting amusement in concentrated bursts.

Tom Deacon has been an established act on the circuit for 14 years, performing solo shows in Europe, New Zealand and Australia. He’s currently a host on F1 esports for Sky Sports and was the Eurofan on Youtube’s Copa 90 channel.





Full details and timings of all screenings can be found online at www.curzon.org.uk