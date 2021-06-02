WIN: Tickets to Dream Horse at Clevedon's Curzon cinema
- Credit: Curzon Cinema
A true story film will be screened in Clevedon next week, and Times readers could win tickets to the action.
The true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small-town bartender Jan Vokes.
With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbours to chip in their meagre earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites.
Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope for their struggling community.
Dream Horse stars Toni Colette, Damien Lewis, Joanna Page, Derek Jacobi and Katherine Jenkins.
The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.
You can also send your answers in to Dream Horse competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.
Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.
By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.
Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.