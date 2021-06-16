Club news from across Weston and Somerset

Published: 2:00 PM June 16, 2021

Somerset Freemasons have raised £25,000 for disadvantaged young people in memory of HRH Prince Philip.

Through donations from their members, the freemasons have raised the incredible sum of £25,000 – all in less than seven weeks. The announcement came on June 10, which would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday.

Ben Batley, deputy head of the Freemasons in Somerset said “I am honoured on behalf of all the members of the 89 Lodges that represent Somerset Freemasons to announce a donation in excess of £25,000 has been raised to allow for disadvantaged participants to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme across the county over the next few years.

"It is a bursary fund in memory of HRH Prince Philip who would have achieved his 100th birthday today. The donation should support around 250 young people in their own personal development of key life skills. I would like to thank all those who have contributed to this special fund through donations that come from direct giving by members alone.”





Weston Soroptimists

Weston Soroptimists unveiled two commemorative plaques in the fragrance garden which they help to tend in Grove Park. The first was for a lilac tree planted a few months ago.

Soroptimist International is celebrating its centenary this year and clubs around the world are planting trees. A means to commemorate, celebrate and do something positive for the environment.

The second was a Soroptimist rose bush planted in memory of Janet Jones, a much-loved, long-standing club member who tended the fragrance garden for many years.

Many thanks to head gardener Johnny, for all his help.

This year we continue to meet on Zoom, and when we are able, in person. If you would like to find out more about us, and the causes we support, visit www.sigbi.org/weston-super-mare/





The lilac tree planted in the fragrance garden. - Credit: Weston Soroptimists

Weston Organ & Keyboard Club

The club meets on the first Thursday of every month in the Somerset Suite of Weston Football Club, in Winterstoke Road. Professional artistes are booked to entertain us with all the lovely music we enjoy so much.

There is plenty of free parking, a good raffle and supper is available too. The entry fee is £7. Everyone is made very welcome and our first concert will be on July 1, when our president Byron Jones will be entertaining us with his special music and good fun. For details, call Jo Lucas on 01934 812759.