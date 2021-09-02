Clubs & Societies

Published: 10:00 AM September 2, 2021

WESTON ORGAN & KEYBOARD CLUB

The club meets on the first Thursday of the month in the Somerset Suite, Weston Football Club, Winterstoke Road at 7.30pm.

Professional artistes are booked to entertain us with all the lovely music we enjoy so much. There is plenty of free parking, a good raffle, supper is available and a full bar too. Entry is £7. Everyone is made very welcome and our next concert will be on Thursday at 7.30pm, when Elizabeth Harrison will be entertaining us with her special music and good fun. For further details call Jo Lucas on 01934 812759.

HEWISH & DISTRICT WI

Hewish and District WI were pleased to welcome many potential new members at their August meeting in the newly refurbished Puxton and Hewish Village Hall. Samantha Ball gave us a very entertaining insight into the writing process of her book on Weston’s Playhouse Theatre which left us full of admiration for her commitment.

We are a friendly group that meets every third Thursday at 7.30pm, as well as enjoying other activities such as walking, crafting, theatre visits, friendly skittles and day trips.

Eight of us met at Tyntesfield in September and our next meeting includes a talk by Alan Lyons on the Bath & West Show. Please call 01934 249352 for further details or just come along on September 16 for a warm welcome.

YAH (YOUNG AT HEART) CLUB

The YAH Club (Young At Heart) is now fully open at its headquarters in the Boro Sports & Social Club, Locking Road. It was specifically designed for senior citizens, and has been successfully operating for over 30 years. The club meets every Thursday from noon till 2pm and has a raffle and bingo every week and organised coach trip outings. New members are welcome, just contact Larry Larsen on 01934 782889 or 07985 925625.

WESTON HOMEMAKERS

Weston Homemakers are looking forward to meeting for the first time in 18 months. However they have not been idle during the ‘lockdown’, they’ve knitted and sewn, baked and brewed, cycled and walked.

Over £11,000 has been raised by members bring and buys, raffles, sweepstakes and sponsorships, bingo sessions and quizzes; all by either internet, telephone or post. During the months at home, they’ve knitted 90 dog blankets for the residents of the Dogs Trust, knitted toys, baked cakes, made jam and sewn items for sale on a special WhatsApp for members.

Charities who benefitted from their efforts include Weston Hospicecare, Great Western Air Ambulance, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, The Freewheelers, The Brain Tumour Charity, Secret World and Luhimba. Well done ladies.





WESTON EXTINCTION REBELLION (XR)

Members of Weston Extinction Rebellion (XR) met with a friendly reception from residents and holidaymakers in the town’s squares. With pink placards and a roving dinosaur, they offered to listen to people’s worries about the various crises in the world, and what they thought could be done about them.

Like the protesters in London, XR were making the point that the world is in crisis and a lot of talking needs to happen to reach agreement on drastic cuts to carbon emissions. Most passers-by were extremely worried about climate change, by current trends, a lot of Weston will be under water by 2050. Most people felt that there was little that they as individuals could do, though some were reducing their meat consumption and trying to avoid using plastic. They wanted strong action from the Government, instead of subsidies for fossil fuels. The XR dinosaur got a great reception from children, but their parents got the point that rising carbon emissions are making many species extinct.