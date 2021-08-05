Legendary DJ to perform in Weston this weekend
- Credit: Archant
An iconic actor, host, broadcaster, and DJ will return to Weston this weekend.
Craig Charles will bring his Funk & Soul Club to the Tropicana tomorrow (Friday).
Craig will be bringing his notorious 'trunk of funk' and unpacking only his finest tunes fit for the occasion.
Tickets are on sale now, priced from £19.80, are available here.
From Robot Wars to Red Dwarf, Craig has now grounded himself as a funk and soul icon after 10 years of broadcasting on BBC Radio Six Music with a primetime Saturday night show.
He said: "When BBC 6Music asked me to do a radio show I only had one condition, it has to be a funk and soul show, otherwise I wasn’t interested
“Since its inception I have been interested in all varieties of soul and funk music, without imposing any barriers and I am just as enthusiastic about fresh new talent as I am about the classic artists from the golden age of the 1960s and 70s."
Craig has captivated crowds throughout the UK – the maestro of funk has played at numerous festivals such as, Love Box, Parklife, Wychwood Festival and more.
Most Read
- 1 Around 3,000 patients leave Weston surgery after being 'fed up with problems'
- 2 Weston's Party in the Park 'biggest yet'
- 3 Tributes flood in for 'one in a million' Terry
- 4 Event organiser fined for noise complaints
- 5 Four-bedroom 1930s detached house in Milton
- 6 10 beauty spots in North Somerset
- 7 Funeral directors set up new Weston branch
- 8 Weston Rotary Club celebrate 100 years
- 9 Michael Eavis, Weston Mayor and former football players at pier fundraiser
- 10 Gale force winds expected to hit North Somerset