Legendary DJ to perform in Weston this weekend

Published: 12:50 PM August 5, 2021

An iconic actor, host, broadcaster, and DJ will return to Weston this weekend.

Craig Charles will bring his Funk & Soul Club to the Tropicana tomorrow (Friday).

Craig will be bringing his notorious 'trunk of funk' and unpacking only his finest tunes fit for the occasion.

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £19.80, are available here.

From Robot Wars to Red Dwarf, Craig has now grounded himself as a funk and soul icon after 10 years of broadcasting on BBC Radio Six Music with a primetime Saturday night show.

He said: "When BBC 6Music asked me to do a radio show I only had one condition, it has to be a funk and soul show, otherwise I wasn’t interested

“Since its inception I have been interested in all varieties of soul and funk music, without imposing any barriers and I am just as enthusiastic about fresh new talent as I am about the classic artists from the golden age of the 1960s and 70s."

Craig has captivated crowds throughout the UK – the maestro of funk has played at numerous festivals such as, Love Box, Parklife, Wychwood Festival and more.