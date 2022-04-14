WIN! Tickets to CSF Wrestling in Weston

The thrills and spills of CSF Wrestling are returning to Weston - Credit: CSF Wrestling

Wrestling is returning to Weston later this month - and YOU can win tickets to join the crowd.

CSF Professional Wrestling returns to the Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on April 30, promising another action-packed edition of Saturday Night Slam!.

CSF has been holding live wrestling events in Weston for 16 years, bringing international names to town, including ECW Legend SABU, former WWE Champion Mr Anderson, NJPW superstar Hirono Takahashi, Jack Swagger and currant WWE star MVP.

This month's event will see over two hours of bone-crunching, high-flying, action-packed family entertainment as the larger-than-life giants from the world of wrestling arrive in town.

However, this edition of Saturday Night Slam is set to be a very special one as YouTube SuperStar and host of WhatCulture, Simon Miller, will be in action as he takes the challenge of ‘Professor’ Gilligan Gordon.

Miller has shot to fame as a YouTube influencer and has millions of followers and subscribers across his platforms and his popular WhatCulture columns.

He is currently in America competing, but will make the journey back home to make his very first appearance in Weston.

Other names set to do battle include the new All Nations Champion ‘Unique’ Jake McCluskey, former champion ‘English Lion’ Eddie Ryan, The Fox, Bane n Bronson, along with many new names such as Bobby Vegas and the man mountain BULLIT.

Expect some high-flying action in CSF Wrestling - Credit: CSF Wrestling

The doors at Hutton Moor open at 6pm on April 30, with show time at 6.30pm, finishing at 9pm.

There will be a chance to meet all the wrestlers after the event, including Simon Miller, where fans can collect photographs and autographs.

Tickets cost £12 for all ages, available via www.csfwrestling.co.uk, from Hutton Moor in person or on 01934 425900.

But you could win tickets, as your Mercury has a family pass to give away, thanks to CSF.

All you have to do to be in with a shout of winning the pass - which is made up of four tickets - is answer the following question:

Who is is the new CSF All Nations Champion?

Email your answer to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk, including your name, email address and phone number, before midnight on April 23.

Usual Archant terms and conditions apply. Editor's decision is final.