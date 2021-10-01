News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
David Dickinson to bring TV show to Weston

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:35 AM October 1, 2021   
David Dickinson in action

David Dickinson in action - Credit: Archant

A popular daytime TV show is heading to Weston.

Dickinson’s Real Deal will be filmed in the Tropicana on October 16 from 8am-5pm. 

The show is regularly watched by more than a million people and is back for a 17th series, David Dickinson and the dealers are traveling around the country looking for some more bobby dazzlers brought in by members of the public.

David Dickinson

David Dickinson - Credit: Archant

David said: “It’s great to bring the show back to Weston. People of Weston, come along and get the Real Deal.

“It’s always great to bring the show somewhere new and where better to start than a town with such great history.”

People can bring their antiques and collectables along – their team of independent valuers will be offering free advice on all items brought along on the day.

Admission is free and you do not need to book a place or a ticket.

David Dickinson in action

David Dickinson in action - Credit: Archant


