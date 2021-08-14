3 summer festivals to enjoy

Published: 7:00 PM August 14, 2021

Three top festivals are making a welcome return to the South West this summer.

Love Saves the Day

Bristol's biggest music festival is back with top acts and fresh talent performing on Clifton Downs from September 4-5.

The show is returning with a brand-new musical line-up from some of the UK’s most exciting talent – with DJs and live acts across all genres set to perform at the event.

Loves Saves the Day is returning to Bristol with top local acts. - Credit: Loves Saves the Day.

Jamaican-British singer, songwriter Mahalia is taking over the main stage on Saturday, joined by a slew of acts including Little Simz, Elder Island, BIIG PIIG and The Vision.

British rapper slowthai will be headlining the main stage on Sunday, with Ghetts with Pa Salieu, Ms Banks, and Enny also on the bill to play.

Festival-goers can also dance the day and night away to drum and bass on the centre stage, while Shy FX leads the acts on the Brouhaha stage on Saturday.

Millionz, D Double E, rapper Ivorian Doll and Jamz Supernova are just some of the acts performing on the Paradiso stage.

Loves Saves the Day. - Credit: Loves Saves the Day.

Dave Harvey, festival co-founder said: “It feels pretty surreal to be gearing up to finally get back in a field after the crippling uncertainty of the last 18 months.

"We are beyond excited to get back to what we love doing best with a really exciting line up, focussed on the wealth of amazing UK talent, with a heavy Bristol focus this year, which is something we only want to develop further. The line-up really shows the wealth of talent the country’s got to offer right now.”

For more details, log on to lovesavestheday.org/lineup/

Watchet Festival

The Feeling, Shed Seven, Sister Sledge and Gabrielle are set to perform at this year’s Watchet Festival from August 27-29.

This not-for-profit family-friendly festival features three lives stages, more than 60 acts, and high-quality food stalls.

Gabrielle is performing at Watchet Festival. - Credit: Gabrielle

Many of the acts from last year’s cancelled event are on the bill, including Gabrielle, Shed Seven, Toyah, The Blockheads and Sister Sledge.

Headliners The Feeling, Desmond Deckers band "The Aces" and Hue & Cry have been added to the bill. Future Dub Orchestra, Los Pacaminos (featuring Paul Young) and The Leylines are also performing over the three-day event.

Watchet Festival - Credit: Pgphotography

Festival organisers have put a number of Covid procedures in place, with enhanced cleaning, compostable single-use cups, free hand sanitiser and face masks, and open-sided tented stages to improve airflow.

Watchet CIC representative Mark Bale, said: “After what seems like an eternity without live music and festivals, we are extremely excited to confirm that Watchet 2021 will indeed be taking place. We have an absolutely brilliant line up for this year, which is guaranteed to put a smile on everyone’s face."

For more information about the festival, log on to www.watchetfestival.co.uk

Bristol Foodies Festival

Masterchef champion Tom Rhodes and Scouting For Girls are among the big names heading to Bristol for the ever-popular Foodies Festival this September.

The biggest gourmet food, drink and music festival series is returning to Bristol from September 10-12.

Tom Rhodes, newly crowned champion of MasterChef 2021, will be joining the star-studded line up, cooking live to an audience for the first time since appearing on the hit BBC TV show.

Tom Rhodes will be cooking for audiences at Bristol Foodies Festival. - Credit: Bristol Foodies Festival

He said: “I’m a huge fan of Foodies Festival, so I’m over the moon that it’s back this year. As well as all the amazing food, drinks and live music, I’ll be there and can’t wait to share my favourite recipes and quick kitchen tricks."

Platinum-selling chart-toppers Scouting For Girls will be performing their many crowd-pleasing hits, including She’s So Lovely, Heartbeat and Elvis Ain’t Dead. Also on the line-up is top-ranked Lady Gaga tribute act Maybe Gaga and the UK Killers tribute, The Killerz.

Bristol Foodies Festival - Credit: 2013 Pageturner Photography

More than 50 bands and artists will take to the stage over the weekend. Visitors can also enjoy the chefs and cake and bake theatres, wine, champagne, beer and cocktail making masterclasses, stalls from award-winning artisan producers, street food avenue and a children's cookery school.

Adult day tickets are £19, weekend tickets are £29 and children under 12 go free. To book, log on to www.foodiesfestival.com or call 0844 9951111.