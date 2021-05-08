Animal Farm Adventure Park hoping for busy year following lockdowns

Published: 7:00 AM May 8, 2021

Luna who was rescued by Animal Farm Adventure Park during the lockdown. - Credit: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow is delighted to be welcoming visitors back after its toughest year ever.

The country park, in Red Road, suffered weeks of storm and flood damage in 2020, followed by lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff set up fundraising appeals to help feed more than 250 animals on site, including deer, llamas, goats, pigs, wallabies, horses, raccoons, rabbits and foxes.

Prince Philip the orphan llama who named by the park's Facebook followers. - Credit: Animal Farm Adventure

The park also ran virtual live farming events and animal care on Facebook during the lockdowns, which they are continuing to do a few times a week now the park has reopened.

Manager Krystal Finch said: “On April 12, our outside areas opened and we started doing takeaway food. It took a while to start up, but I think our big outside space helps.

“At the weekend we had a good turn-out. It’s been a lot better than last year when we just had a few days where we thought we might get close to capacity.”

Baby goat playtime has been the most popular activity since the country park reopened. - Credit: Animal Farm Adventure Park

On May 17, the country park will be able to reopen the play barn and its indoor facilities. But staff have already moved a lot of the animal activities outside to enable visitors to get up close to some of the friendly residents.

The cuddle club is still running, giving children the chance to get up close to some of the animals. - Credit: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Krystal said: “We’re still doing cuddle club with rabbits and guinea pigs; fox and raccoon dog feeding; reptile handling, and baby goat bottle feeding.

"It’s really fun for children to see the animal activities. They are not missing out on this as we’ve taken it all outside.”

Animal Farm Country Park also took in a number of injured animals during lockdown including a three-legged fox called Luna.

Luna has been rescued by the park after she lost her leg in a snare trap in Wales. - Credit: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Staff are now hoping locals and tourists will continue to visit them throughout the year.

Krystal said: “We still have concerns about the out of season time. We are trying to keep up with bills from last year. We know it will be all too soon and the holiday-makers will be going.

“We want to make sure local people are aware of what we are doing.

"We need to keep these funds coming in because we never want to have to say no to an animal. That’s why we need people to visit, especially in winter.

"We are so grateful for all the support & donations for our animals."

The goats at Animal Farm Adventure Park. - Credit: Animal Farm Adventure Park



