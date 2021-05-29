Best cycle routes in Somerset

Published: 8:00 AM May 29, 2021

The new cycle path could be ready next year. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Somerset is fortunate to have a wide variety of spectacular views, and what better way to explore these sights than by bike.

From the River Avon right down to the peaks of the Mendip Hills, here is our selection of top cycle routes for all abilities.





The entrance to the Srawberry Line nature trail. Picture: Steve Bridger - Credit: Steve Bridger

Strawberry Line

Possibly one of Somerset’s most popular cycle paths, the Strawberry Line offers eight miles of beautiful scenery from Yatton to Cheddar.

It follows the former Great Western Railway route of the same name which carried passengers and freight trains from 1869 to 1965.

The route, which is mostly flat, is also used by walkers, runners and horse riders and offers an enjoyable day out for a single rider or the whole family.





A morning ride to the esplanade from Weston super Mare seafront. The new cycle path is a great way to see our area, even in winter time. Picture: Alan Easterbrook - Credit: Alan Easterbrook

Weston Promenade

If you fancy something a bit easier then look no further than Weston’s seafront promenade.

The 1.4-mile stretch is completely flat and will provide a relaxing short cycle ride to get the blood pumping.

If you fancy something a bit more strenuous then why not try making your way to Uphill beach and starting the journey opposite Weston Golf Club's practice range or up to the look out point over Birnbeck Pier.





The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017. - Credit: Archant

Brean Down cycle path

This cycle path is one of the newest in the area after opening in July 2017.

The five-mile route from Uphill to Brean Down will take riders through the Walborough Nature Reserve and offers stunning views of Weston’s coastline.





The Mendip Hills (Picture: Simon Williams). - Credit: Sub

The Mendip Hills

Miles of trails await beginners and experienced riders in the Mendip Hills.

The breath-taking views will help you power through the steep climbs and then you can pick up speed on the downhill stretch.

This route runs for 13-and-a-half miles and includes on-road cycling, just be wary of the busier roads.





Cheddar Gorge. Picture: Love Weston - Credit: Archant

Cheddar Gorge

Cycle through one of Somerset’s most remarkable landmarks and stop for a walk through the village’s streets to browse the wide variety of local businesses.

The gorge, which spans around three miles, is a popular tourist destination so you will be spoilt for choice if you fancy taking a break.





The mass transit programme is being led in partnership with North Somerset, Bristol, Bath and North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire councils. - Credit: Axbridge-Cheddar Cycle Walkway

Route 33 of the National Cycle Network

This route runs from Bristol and across Somerset and Devon to reach the English Channel at Seaton.

Starting in Bristol, Route 33 takes you from Prince Street, out of the city centre, to Millennium Park in Nailsea. Travelling past Long Ashton and Flax Bourton, the route is mainly on traffic-free paths but there are some short on-road sections.

Currently, the major section of Route 33 that is open is in Somerset between Weston and Axminster, taking in Burnham, Bridgwater and Taunton. In total, the route is almost 110km long and takes approximately five hours and 40 minutes to complete.





Ashton Court.

The Nova Trails around Ashton Court offer something for the avid mountain bikers, spanning across four miles.

The route, which has been used since the early 1990s, was updated in 2011 and now is very weather-resistant – so you have no excuse for cancelling your cycle ride due to rain.

Newer riders can try the easier routes while experienced mountain bike riders can put their abilities to the test on the trail’s undulating surface to gain speed.





Ashton to Pill loop

This 15-mile route is a bit more challenging but will provide some magnificent views of the River Avon.

Starting from Bristol’s Queen Square, head straight on to the waterfront and follow the river through Leigh Woods National Nature Reserve up to the M5 and then back again.





Bristol to Bath

For those wanting to venture further out, why not head over to Bristol?

The trail to Bath starts from Bristol Temple Meads railway station and is accessible via train.

The route contains various watering holes and idyllic picnic spots along the way.