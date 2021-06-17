News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Circus Zyair is coming to Weston-super-Mare

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:02 PM June 17, 2021   
Circus Zyair will visit Weston Beach Lawns next week.

An action-packed, hour-and-a-half show with high-energy acts from across the world will descend on Weston Beach Lawns next week. 

The 2021 tour is a dazzling combination of circus, music and laughter. With a heated big top, comfy seating and an electric atmosphere from start to finish, Circus Zyair promises to be a truly magical experience for the whole family. 

Daytime and evening shows will be held at the Circus Zyair Big Tent on the Beach Lawns, near Royal Sands car park, from June 24 and performances are selling out fast.  

The Circus Zyair website says if the circus is cancelled due to a change in government legislation, then people will receive a full refund within 72 hours. 

Circus Zyair will be at the Beach Lawns from June 24-June 27. Showtimes range from June 24-25 at 5pm and 7.30pm, June 26 at 11am, 3pm, 6pm and 7.30pm and June 27 at 11am, 3pm and 6pm.  

For information about Covid-secure measures at the Big Tent and to book Circus Zyair tickets, log on to www.circus-zyair.co.uk/ 

