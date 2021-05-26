News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do >

Free live music festival set for Weston park

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:00 PM May 26, 2021   
Grove Park is one of Weston's most picturesque spots.

The free festival is taking place in Grove Park. - Credit: Archant

A new free festival is taking place in Weston's Grove Park next weekend with live bands and inspiring speakers. 

This Is The Kit will headline the town’s first Bandstand event, with support from local acts including The Scribes, The Brass Junkies, The X Factor’s Kezia Povey, and Harvey Winder. 

The festival, on June 5, will include speakers from a range of community groups who will be talking about their work to make Weston greener and cleaner. 

Free vegan snacks will be supplied by Loves Café, and Brit Bar pop-up will be selling a range of alcoholic and soft drinks. 

Bandstand is a new initiative from Music Declares Emergency, which works with acts and professionals in the music industry to promote sustainable practices. 

The event is running from 1.30-8pm. To comply with Covid guidelines, audiences will be seated in pods of two to six people and spectators are asked to take along a waterproof blanket and a refillable water bottle. 

Tickets for the event can be booked by logging on to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bandstand-weston-super-mare-an-afternoon-of-free-music-and-conversation-tickets-155931885467

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds attend recruitment event as firm announces post Covid-19 expansion 
  2. 2 New North Somerset primary school appoints first headteacher
  3. 3 Car lands on roof in Weston park
  1. 4 VIDEO: Matt Hancock visits GP surgery and urges people to enjoy holidays to Weston this half-term
  2. 5 Plans for 60 homes near Cheddar Reservoir approved
  3. 6 Police hunt for driver who fled scene after crashing into field off M5
  4. 7 People urged to book up for vaccine as soon as possible
  5. 8 Opening of North Somerset Tidal Trail moves a step closer
  6. 9 Worlebury duo claim top honours among Somerset captains
  7. 10 New name announced for highway contractor
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston Marine Lake.

Marine Lake

Marine Lake restoration work advances

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
POLICE IMAGE

Three men arrested after motorbike theft

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston boy rushed to A and E with glass in his head

Weston General Hospital

Weston boy, 4, has glass removed from head after skate park fall

Carrington Walker

person
Harry Chave, of Milton in Weston, will appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on July 20.

Weston man to face trial on racially aggravated public order charge

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus