Free live music festival set for Weston park

Published: 2:00 PM May 26, 2021

A new free festival is taking place in Weston's Grove Park next weekend with live bands and inspiring speakers.

This Is The Kit will headline the town’s first Bandstand event, with support from local acts including The Scribes, The Brass Junkies, The X Factor’s Kezia Povey, and Harvey Winder.

The festival, on June 5, will include speakers from a range of community groups who will be talking about their work to make Weston greener and cleaner.

Free vegan snacks will be supplied by Loves Café, and Brit Bar pop-up will be selling a range of alcoholic and soft drinks.

Bandstand is a new initiative from Music Declares Emergency, which works with acts and professionals in the music industry to promote sustainable practices.

The event is running from 1.30-8pm. To comply with Covid guidelines, audiences will be seated in pods of two to six people and spectators are asked to take along a waterproof blanket and a refillable water bottle.

Tickets for the event can be booked by logging on to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bandstand-weston-super-mare-an-afternoon-of-free-music-and-conversation-tickets-155931885467