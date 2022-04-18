Spring has sprung at Tyntesfield: Here's what's on offer

The outside has been brought inside at a North Somerset attraction this spring.

Visitors to Tyntesfield will find plenty to keep them entertained throughout the season, with a blossom trail, sketching tours, woodworking classes, play areas and plenty of space to picnic and explore.

Head gardener, Paul Evans, has brought the outside in and created a new blossom trail through the house which includes his favourite objects to share with visitors, many of which are not usually on display.

Learn about the Gibbs family’s passion for gardens, and about how nature and wildlife inspired Tyntesfield’s design.

Outside, there is plenty to see bursting into flower across the estate. The colourful displays of tulips, daffodils, wild garlic and bluebells are in full bloom at this time of year, filling the garden and estate with scent.

The gardeners have replanted the terraces early this spring and will do so again towards the beginning of summer, so there will always be something different to see throughout the changing seasons.

"Tyntesfield during the spring is full of colour," said Paula James, visitor operations and experience manager.

"The estate offers visitors a safe space and the freedom to explore, engage with nature and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine together."

The spring garden trail in the Dining Room at Tyntesfield - Credit: National Trust/Bob Fowler

People can also put all the inspiration to good use on a spring sketching tour, running on selected dates in May.

The tours offer an opportunity to try something new and capture areas of Tyntesfield on paper. And the family woodworking sessions on Sunday, May 29, with the Somerset bodgers are a chance for an adult and child duo to have fun and make a stick animal and whistle together.

For little ones to burn off steam, Tyntesfield has three play areas.

In the Home Farm courtyard, there’s the Farm play area, with a big tractor to climb up, and slides to slide down.

For bigger kids, there’s the Orchard play area by Tyntesfield’s Pavilion café at the lower end of the estate, where kids can play under the watchful eye of parents while the dog tucks into some doggy ice cream.

And for a really wild adventure, the woodland play area features a den building village and sculpture trail.

Picnics are always welcome and if it’s a spontaneous visit, the shop and café are fully stocked with everything you might need for a lunchtime spread on the lawn.

You do not need to book to visit Tyntesfield, but certain activities require booking in advance via the website. For opening times, prices and further details on the activities, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/tyntesfield, or call the National Trust box office on 0345 249 1895.