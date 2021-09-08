Upfest comes to the seaside as street art festival is launched 

Published: 4:00 PM September 8, 2021

Organisers of Europe’s largest outdoor street art festival are coming to Weston this month.

For the first time, Bristol’s Upfest is expanding its roots to the coast, bringing a vibrant splash of colour to the town.

Upfest has teamed up with local artists, Culture Weston and Weston Town Council, to present Weston Walls, a street art trail of 10 large scale murals which will spring up on buildings across the town centre this September.

The initiative has been funded by a £20,000 grant from Weston Town Council and with support from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund to Upfest.

Rooster being painted for Weston Walls. - Credit: Darren Cameron

A further £15,000 has been secured from Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants to enable a series of local commissions and a programme of engagement activity with local schools and community groups.

The mural trail is being curated and produced by Upfest and will form part of a permanent trail transforming the town’s streets with colourful and bold new artworks.

The programme will bring together local, regional and national street artists, who will paint a series of artworks during the first three weeks of September to form an enhanced street art trail around the town.

Rooster being painted for Weston Walls. - Credit: Darren Cameron

The trail will feature new work from a diverse mix of artists including Irony, Hazard One, Dan Kitchener, Farrah Contemporary, Jody, Tozer, John Curtis, Damian Nicholson, Andy Council and Shruti Ashish.

Locations for the murals will be announced as each artwork takes place. Follow on Upfest and Culture Weston’s social media and check the Weston Town Council website for the latest updates.

Geisha girl artwork being installed for Weston Walls. - Credit: Darren Cameron

Upfest co founder, Steve Hayles, said: “We are excited to bring a flavour of Upfest to Weston where the artworks will not only transform local sites and engender community spirit, but bring people from near and far to the town.

"We want to say a big thanks to all the funders for making this initiative possible, to the landlords for providing their buildings as creative canvases and to the artists for leaving their unique street art stamp on the town.”

Further details are available at www.cultureweston.org.uk and wsm-tc.gov.uk