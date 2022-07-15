News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Dinosaurs set to 'take over' Weston's Helicopter Museum next week

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:21 PM July 15, 2022
Dino Day at the Helicopter Museum is set to come back later this month. 

Dino Day at the Helicopter Museum is set to come back later this month. - Credit: Supplied

Giant creatures who once roamed the Earth for many a millennia are set to come back to Weston for just one day next week.

Dinosaurs were thought to have gone extinct around 66 million years ago but they will now 'take over' the Helicopter Museum, near Haywood Village, on July 24.

Children, and parents, will be pleased to know they're not real though, and there will instead be life-sized animatronics walking around the exhibits.

There will also be a specially constructed backdrop from the Jurassic Park films including the iconic ‘raptors in the kitchen’ scene for visitors to view and pose with.

A spokesperson said: "We really have lots planned for families to see and do throughout the day.

"There will be live dino shows taking place, dinosaur face painting, a dinosaur petting zoo and the chance to climb aboard several helicopters that have links to dinosaur and monster movies."

Dino Day will take place next Sunday with dino-themed dress welcomed and encouraged.

