Elton John to perform in Bristol next year

Henry Woodsford

Published: 5:19 PM June 23, 2021   
Elton John will perform at Ashton Gate next year.

Elton John will perform at Ashton Gate next year.

Elton John will be returning to Bristol next year for one night as part of a 30-date stadium tour.

The superstar will be performing at Ashton Gate Stadium on June 22, 2022, in what will be his last ever show in the South West.

Tickets for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour go on sale on June 30 at 10am.

Announcing the dates of his final tour on social media, he said: “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.

“This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

To purchase tickets, log on to www.eltonjohn.com/tours

