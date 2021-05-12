May 17: Entertainment venues across North Somerset reopening

Published: 12:00 PM May 12, 2021

Entertainment venues across North Somerset are preparing to reopen on Monday.

Weston's Odeon and Cineworld cinemas have not yet announced when they will be reopening, while the Blakehay Theatre is undergoing building work to make the venue Covid-safe after receiving funding from the Culture Recovery Fund, and its reopening has been delayed.

The Curzon cinema. Picture: Frederico Colarejo. - Credit: Frederico Colarejo

Curzon Cinema, Clevedon.

Clevedon's Curzon Cinema will reopen on Monday.

Covid-safety measures remain in place and social distancing means seat numbers are greatly reduced, so booking is advisable either online or by calling 01275 871000.

The Old Church Road cinema will kick off by showing triple Oscar winner, Nomadland. The film will be shown at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, May 22 and 23, 2.30pm on May 19 and 20 and at 8pm on May 21.

Two one-off screenings will also take place in the opening week. The Three Tenors: Voices for Eternity will be shown at 7.30pm on May 19, followed by Oscar-winning Minari at 7.30pm on May 20.

For families, Peter Rabbit 2 will be shown at 4.30pm on May 21 and at both 10.30am and 2.30pm on May 22 and 23, with more screenings to be announced very soon for half term.

Curzon Comedy nights are also coming back, the first one will see four stand-up comedians lined up and ready to take to the stage on May 28 at 7.45pm.





Backwell Playhouse, Backwell.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are no planned events at Backwell Playhouse. The Playhouse has decided to carry over memberships for the 2020/2021 season due to the pandemic.

AliCaT Children and Theatre enjoyed their first week back performing at the theatre last month.

However, Backwell Playhouse is a charitable organisation which relies on membership funds, ticket sales and donations to operate. During the pandemic, it has had no fixed income while continuing to pay for day-to-day running costs.

To donate to the Playhouse, log on to www.backwellplayhouse.co.uk

Ritz cinema in Victoria Street, Burnham. - Credit: Archant

Ritz Cinema, Burnham.

Burnham's Ritz Cinema has this week announced the programme of top films it will be screening when it re-opens to customers on Monday.

The popular cinema in Victoria Street has been closed since last December due to lockdown, but all cinemas have been given the go-ahead to open on May 17.

The Ritz will show Oscar-winning Nomadland, blockbuster Godzilla vs Kong, Peter Rabbit 2, Mortal Kombat, and Spiral From The Book Of Saw.

Princess Theatre, Burnham on Sea. - Credit: Archant

Princess Theatre, Burnham.

A staged re-opening of the venue will take place over the coming months. These plans are of course subject to change in line with the governmental guidance and legislation.

The first stage of The Princess’ re-opening from June 7 will see the venue working under strict social distancing measures to all visitors. The new-look café under the management of Hellend’s Kitchen will also be open.

The venue, in Princess Street, will be operating as a gallery for art exhibition, Contact, which is the varied responses of 12 artists to the experience and consequences of the pandemic.

Members and volunteers will be invited to exclusive trial events over this period, as well as hosting a socially distanced concert.

The second stage of the venue’s re-opening will see the return of all regular usage of the venue from June 21, with classic film screenings beginning, and full capacity ticketed events returning. Some basic social distancing measures may remain in place to ensure the safety of customers.

Weston Playhouse in 2015. - Credit: Archant

Playhouse Theatre, Weston.

The Playhouse Theatre reopened its box office for in-person purchases on May 3. The box office is open daily from 10am-1pm, while tickets are still available to be purchased on its website at all times, with new shows being added daily.

The first show of the year, Jersey Beats, will take to the stage on May 21 and together with all future performances will follow the appropriate Government guidelines at the time.

After 13 months of closure due to the national restrictions, the Playhouse is planning a reopening season of shows to give fans of all ages the chance to experience the magic of live entertainment once more.