Events & Leisure

CINEMA

Ritz, Victoria Street, 01278 794123, www.ritz-burnham.co.uk.

From Friday July 9 until Thursday July 15 inclusive:

Black Widow (12a): Daily 1pm, 4.15pm, 5pm, 7.30pm & 8.15pm.

In The Heights (PG): Daily 1.35pm.

Fast & Furious 9 (12a): Daily 2.10pm & 7.55pm.

Cruella (12a): Sat & Sun 10.50am.

Peter Rabbit (2U): Daily 5.25pm, Sat & Sun 11.10am & 5.25pm.





THEATRE

The Playhouse Theatre, High Street.

Box office 01934 645544

www.theplayhouse.co.uk, www.facebook.com/ThePlayhouseWeston, www.instagram.com/theplayhousewsm/)

July 2: THE HITS OF ABBA. With fantastic harmonies, authentic costumes and first-class vocals and musicians, the high-energy production features ABBA’s best loved hits.

July 4: T-REXTASY. Truly a rock’n’roll concert for all ages. If you would like to know exactly what a Marc Bolan concert was like in the 1970s, this show is for you.

July 7: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE. The show pays homage to Neil Diamond’s incredible career, from the hits he penned during his time in the hit factory that was the Brill Building, to the amazing musical achievements that have led him to become one of the world’s most famous singer songwriters.

July 10: SUPREME QUEEN. Beyond doubt one of the most recognisable Tribute bands in the world, Supreme Queen continue to take things to a whole different level, with their homage to one of the planet’s greatest ever rock bands.

July 16-18: ABSURD PERSON SINGULAR. Alan Ayckbourn’s comic masterpiece of social climbing in 1970s suburbia fuses a potent mix of farce and black comedy.

July 20: A HEADFULL OF COLDPLAY. You will experience the passion and recreation of many of the band’s biggest songs and lesser played but equally loved album tracks from the bands 20 years at the very top.

July 29: TOTALLY TINA. Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s supreme Tina. . . Justine Riddoch and her talented cast.

July 30: TWIST & SHOUT. It’s said that ‘If you remember the 1960s you really weren’t there.’ Twist and Shout affords the opportunity to discover just what you missed.

July 31: THE MUSIC OF NORTHERN SOUL LIVE. Featuring the UK’s premier live Northern Soul Band, The Signatures with lead vocalist Stefan Taylor plus original Northern Soul legend Lorraine Silver with her classic Northern Soul track ‘Lost Sumer Love’ which was massive at the Wigan Casino.

August 1: THE REAL THING. The Real Thing with original vocalists Christ Amoo and Dave Smith and live five-piece band will be out touring in 2020 on the back of a new movie playing in cinemas ‘Everything' and a Greatest Hits Album out on Universal Records.

August 4: SARAH MILLICAN: BOBBY DAZZLER. SOLD OUT.

August 6: MILKSHAKE! LIVE: MILKSHAKE MONKEY’S MUSICAL. Be part of this fantastic production as you learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake friends, and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and stage come together. With great Milkshake friends, anything is possible.

August 7: BEE GEES FEVER. The show celebrates their 20th Anniversary in 2019 as one of the most celebrated UK tribute shows.

August 8: JIMMY TARBUCK: A LIFE IN SHOW BUSINESS. After more than 60 years at the very top of his profession Jimmy Tarbuck relives many of the most iconic moments of a life on stage and screen. Featuring memorable footage highlighting a fabulously glittering career, from going to school with John Lennon to playing golf with Bing Crosby. A story that retells the incredible journey of a true national treasure.

August 12: THE CARPENTERS EXPERIENCE. The UK's leading Carpenters show, featuring the amazing voice of Maggie Nestor and eight top-class musicians, captures the sights and sounds of the amazing talents of Richard and Karen Carpenter.

August 13: THE SOUND OF SPRINGSTEEN. With a passion for the work of 'The Boss', the eight-piece tribute brings their years of live performances and recording to rock you with Bruce Springsteen's greatest hits and deep cuts.

August 15: THE LITTLE MIX EXPERIENCE. If you’re a fan of one of X Factor’s finest exports, the BRIT award-winning Little Mix, you’re sure to love this show.

August 15: RICHARD & ADAM: THE GREATEST SONGMEN. Britain’s Got Talent champions, Richard and Adam burst onto our TV screens in 2013 wowed the Judges and won the nation’s hearts. With two No.1 albums, 'The Impossible Dream' and ‘Believe’ and sell-out concerts around the globe, the record-breaking Welsh brothers are now firmly established as two of the world’s greatest voices.

August 18: LAS VEGAS LIVE WITH THE RAT PACK & MARILYN MONROE. The Official UK No. 1 Tribute show as voted by The Agents Association of Great Britain for three successive years, comes direct From London’s Leicester Square Theatre, The 02 and a Royal Command Performance.

August 19: THE WHO STORY. With a smash-hit theatre tour of Quadrophenia under their belt (culminating with stars, Phil Daniels and Trevor Laird on stage with them at a sell-out show in Brighton) the world's finest tribute to The Who are now out on the road with Tommy- the album, live.

August 20: EVERLYS AND FRIENDS: THE LIVE TRIBUTE SHOW. This spectacular two-hour tribute show is simply unrivalled anywhere. Get your tickets now and enjoy The Temple Brothers as they bring to life, the magic of The Everly Brothers along with their very special friends.

August 21: LEO GREEN PRESENTS SOUNDS OF THE 50S LIVE. This is not an oldies tribute show - there are no dodgy look-alike, this is two hours of fast-paced incredible music that will have you singing and dancing.

August 22: CIRCUS OF HORRORS. The new show will be an immersive celebration of it's astounding 25 years.

August 27: THAT’LL BE THE DAY 35TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW. The show has been described as ‘relentlessly entertaining,’ mixing brilliant vocals and superb musicianship with impersonations and hilarious comedy routines. Guaranteed a great night out, this is truly the best ‘feel good’ show on the road. You won’t be disappointed.

August 28: 80’s LIVE. Whether you were born in the 1980s, were lucky enough to hear these sounds from your very own cassette player or you’ve had a Stranger Things glimpse of 1980s life, once you’ve seen 80s Live, you’ll want to relive it again and again.

August 29: LAST NIGHT AT THE PROMS. The British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra return with this popular classic to lift the spirits of everyone after lockdown. A fun evening of the best of British music and beyond, culminating in rousing choruses of Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem and Rule Britannia to name a few.

August 31: HORRIBLE HISTORIES: GORGEOUS GEORGIANS & VILE VICTORIANS. Are you ready to swing with a Georgian king? Can you see eye to eye with Admiral Nelson? Does the Duke of Wellington get the boot? Dare you dance the Tyburn jig? Will you be saved by Florence Nightingale? Find out what a baby farmer did and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

September 1: MILTON JONES IN MILTON: IMPOSSIBLE. One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really. Milton reveals the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo.

September 2: EVERYTHING CHANGES: THE TAKE THAT & ROBBIE WILLIAMS STORY. Join the UK’s favourite tribute act Everything Changes Take That & Robbie Williams Story for the ultimate Take That night, with 11-piece band and dancers.

September 3: THE CARPENTERS STORY. This brand-new show for 2020 once again features the outstanding vocal talents of Claire Furley, with Musical Director Phil Aldridge leading The Carpenters Story Orchestra as they re-create Richard Carpenter’s original orchestral arrangements.

September 4: SOME KINDA WONDERFUL: THE MUSIC OF STEVIE WONDER. Celebrating the genius of Stevie Wonder, mesmeric vocalist, Noel McCalla, award-winning saxophonist, Derek Nash and a world-class band present a diverse back catalogue of classic hits. Playing hit after hit, from the dance floor classics ‘I Wish’ and ‘Superstition’ to beautiful arrangements of ‘My Cherie Amour’ and ‘Overjoyed’, this is a real ‘master blaster of a show!”