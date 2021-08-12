Events & Leisure

Published: 10:00 AM August 12, 2021

CINEMA

Ritz, Victoria Street, 01278 794123, www.ritz-burnham.co.uk

From Friday August 13 until Thursday August 19 inclusive:

Free Guy (12A): Daily 2.30pm, 5.30pm & 8.25pm

Snakes Eyes (12A): Wed & Thurs 7.30pm

Jungle Cruise (12A): Daily 2pm, 5pm & 8pm

Croods 2: A New Age (U): Daily 11.45pm

Space Jam: A New Legacy (U): Daily 4.15pm

Spirit Untamed (U): Daily 11.20am

The Suicide Squad (15): Fri-Tues 7.30pm

PAW Patrol: The Movie (U): Daily 11am & 1.30pm





LIVE MUSIC

49 Social Club, Baker Street, Weston

August 14: The Paul Salvage Music and Entertainment show will be back with hits from all the ages whilst adding comedy in-between songs. Come along from 7pm.

August 29: International vocalist, Karla, is back with a wide variety of hit songs from all the years. Non-members and members are welcome from 4pm.

Café In The Park, Grove Park, Weston.

August 22: DHSS. Des Henly’s Singers & Strummers at 2.30pm.

August 29: Tim Pitman. Rock, Pop & Classic Tenor at 2.30pm.

September 5: Serenade Big Band at 2.30pm.





THEATRE

The Playhouse Theatre, High Street

Box office 01934 645544

www.theplayhouse.co.uk, www.facebook.com/ThePlayhouseWeston, www.instagram.com/theplayhousewsm/

August 12: THE CARPENTERS EXPERIENCE. The UK's leading Carpenters show, featuring the amazing voice of Maggie Nestor and eight top-class musicians, captures the sights and sounds of the amazing talents of Richard and Karen Carpenter.

August 13: THE SOUND OF SPRINGSTEEN. With a passion for the work of 'The Boss', the eight-piece tribute brings their years of live performances and recording to rock you with Bruce Springsteen's greatest hits and deep cuts.

August 14: THE GLEN MILLER ORCHESTRA. Swinging you back in time playing Glenn’s arrangements of favourite wartime chart toppers and hits from the 40s including a remembrance of the Dambusters!

August 15: THE LITTLE MIX EXPERIENCE. If you’re a fan of one of X Factor’s finest exports, the BRIT award-winning Little Mix, you’re sure to love this show.

August 15: RICHARD & ADAM: THE GREATEST SONGMEN. Britain’s Got Talent champions, Richard and Adam burst onto our TV screens in 2013 wowed the judges and won the nation’s hearts. With two No.1 albums, 'The Impossible Dream' and ‘Believe’ and sell-out concerts around the globe, the record-breaking Welsh brothers are now firmly established as two of the world’s greatest voices.

August 17: RUSSELL BRAND: 33. SOLD OUT. Russell Brand doing stand-up on the strangeness of the last 18 months. What have we learned and not learned? And how do you ‘get back to normal’ if you’ve never been normal?

August 18: LAS VEGAS LIVE WITH THE RAT PACK & MARILYN MONROE. The Official UK No. 1 tribute show as voted by The Agents Association of Great Britain for three successive years, comes direct From London’s Leicester Square Theatre, The 02 and a Royal Command Performance.

August 19: THE WHO STORY. With a smash-hit theatre tour of Quadrophenia under their belt (culminating with stars, Phil Daniels and Trevor Laird on stage with them at a sell-out show in Brighton) the world's finest tribute to The Who are now out on the road with Tommy- the album, live.

August 20: EVERLYS AND FRIENDS: THE LIVE TRIBUTE SHOW. This spectacular two-hour tribute show is simply unrivalled anywhere. Get your tickets now and enjoy The Temple Brothers as they bring to life, the magic of The Everly Brothers along with their very special friends.

August 21: LEO GREEN PRESENTS SOUNDS OF THE 50S LIVE. This is not an oldies tribute show - there are no dodgy look-alikes, this is two hours of fast-paced incredible music that will have you singing and dancing.

August 22: CIRCUS OF HORRORS. The new show will be an immersive celebration of its astounding 25 years.

August 27: THAT’LL BE THE DAY 35TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW. The show has been described as ‘relentlessly entertaining,’ mixing brilliant vocals and superb musicianship with impersonations and hilarious comedy routines. Guaranteed a great night out, this is truly the best ‘feel good’ show on the road. You won’t be disappointed.

August 28: 80’s LIVE. Whether you were born in the 1980s, were lucky enough to hear these sounds from your very own cassette player or you’ve had a Stranger Things glimpse of 1980s life, once you’ve seen 80s Live, you’ll want to relive it again and again.

August 29: LAST NIGHT AT THE PROMS. The British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra return with this popular classic to lift the spirits of everyone after lockdown. A fun evening of the best of British music and beyond, culminating in rousing choruses of Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem and Rule Britannia to name a few.

August 31: HORRIBLE HISTORIES: GORGEOUS GEORGIANS & VILE VICTORIANS. Are you ready to swing with a Georgian king? Can you see eye to eye with Admiral Nelson? Does the Duke of Wellington get the boot? Dare you dance the Tyburn jig? Will you be saved by Florence Nightingale? Find out what a baby farmer did and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

September 1: MILTON JONES IN MILTON: IMPOSSIBLE. One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really. Milton reveals the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo.

September 2: EVERYTHING CHANGES: THE TAKE THAT & ROBBIE WILLIAMS STORY. Join the UK’s favourite tribute act Everything Changes Take That & Robbie Williams Story for the ultimate Take That night, with 11-piece band and dancers.

September 3: THE CARPENTERS STORY. This brand-new show for 2020 once again features the outstanding vocal talents of Claire Furley, with musical director Phil Aldridge leading The Carpenters Story Orchestra as they re-create Richard Carpenter’s original orchestral arrangements.

September 4: SOME KINDA WONDERFUL: THE MUSIC OF STEVIE WONDER. Celebrating the genius of Stevie Wonder, mesmeric vocalist, Noel McCalla, award-winning saxophonist, Derek Nash and a world-class band present a diverse back catalogue of classic hits. Playing hit after hit, from the dance floor classics ‘I Wish’ and ‘Superstition’ to beautiful arrangements of ‘My Cherie Amour’ and ‘Overjoyed’, this is a real ‘master blaster of a show!”

September 10: SYMPHONIC 60S. Don't miss your chance to take a journey through the best of the 60s whilst listening to music as it should be played - live and symphonic!

September 12: ELO AGAIN. Come along and relive the age of Glam Rock as ELO Again pay tribute to the beautifully crafted songs of Jeff Lynne. You will revel in ELO’s unique symphonic rock style and hear some of the most unforgettable classic rock and pop songs of our generation. The timeless Mr Blue Sky returns, so Roll Over Beethoven - Rock 'n' Roll Is King.

September 15: THE BOOTLEG BEACH BOYS. From surf themed anthems such as "Surfin' Safari" & "Surfer Girl" to classic muscle car memorables like "Shut Down" and "Fun Fun Fun", the band have gathered an impressive repertoire of west coast, harmony laden songs, that evoke the spirit and essence of the pursuit of the 1960s American dream.

September 16: THE CHICAGO BLUES BROTHERS: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES. Dig out those trilbies, shades and polish your dancing shoes because we are bringing the party to you in this two-hour spectacular of non–stop music and laugher. You’ll dance, you’ll sing, you’ll have the time of your life.

September 17: IAN ASHPITEL & JONTY STEPHENS AS ERIC & ERN. Bringing you sunshine, this show is full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches and of course a musical guest.

September 18: FRANKIE’S GUYS. A CELEBRATOIN OF FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS. Paying a charismatic tribute to Frankie Valli, his life, his music and his legacy; Frankie’s Guys are back ready for 2021 with a fresh take on their award-winning show. Featuring unrivalled vocals, slick moves and side-splitting comedy.

September 19: PAM AYRES. Pam Ayres has been making the nation laugh for over 40 years. She will be performing poems from her most recent books, Pam, Ayres On Animals, published this month, and Up In The Attic, published in 2019, along with classic poems and stories from her long career.

September 23: THE STORY OF GUITAR HEROES. One of the UK’s premier live concert experiences, The Story of Guitar Heroes has garnered critical acclaim both at home and abroad for its incredible homage to some of the most influential and iconic guitarists from the past 50 years of popular music.

September 24: THE DREAMBOYS. Scream if you are ready to misbehave because Dreamboys are coming to Weston with their 2020 Too Hard To Resist Tour. Let the boys tease, tantalise and sweep you off your feet as you and your friends enjoy the raunchiest night out of the year.

September 28: AN EVENING WITH AGGERS. Supporting the Professional Cricketers’ Trust, join Aggers in his solo show as he takes us on a trip down memory lane, recounting tales from an entertaining career on the field and in the box, with film footage, audio clips and photographs on our big screen, including England’s wonderful World Cup victory in the most breath-taking match of all time, Aggers' audio innuendos, from the infamous ‘leg over’ with Johnners to stitching up Michael Vaughan over KP replacing a bat rubber and, of course, plenty of Boycott-baiting wind ups!