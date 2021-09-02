Events & Leisure

Published: 10:00 AM September 2, 2021

CINEMA

Ritz, Victoria Street, 01278 794123, www.ritz-burnham.co.uk

From Friday September 3 until Thursday September 9 inclusive:

Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (12A): Daily 1.25pm, 4.30pm & 7.35pm

Candyman (15): Daily 8.20pm

The Courier (12A): Daily 8pm

Free Guy (12A): Daily 2.30pm

Jungle Cruise (12A): Daily 2pm

Croods 2: A New Age (U): Fri, Sat, Sun 11am

Space Jam: A New Legacy (U): Daily 5pm

Spirit Untamed (U): Fri, Sat, Sun 11.30am

PAW Patrol: The Movie (U): Daily 5.30pm, Fri, Sat & Sun 12pm & 5.30pm

LIVE MUSIC

49 Social Club, Baker Street, Weston

Non-members and members are welcome.

September 11: Old Skool, 7pm

September 26: Lipinski, 4pm





Café In The Park, Grove Park, Weston

September 5: Serenade Big Band at 2.30pm.

Clevedon Light Opera Club (CLOC), Princes Hall, Prices Road, Clevedon

September 9 & 10: Clevedon Light Opera Club Comeback Cabaret at 7.30pm. Tickets available now at TICKETSOURCE.CO.UK/CLOC



THEATRE

The Playhouse Theatre, High Street.

Box office 01934 645544

www.theplayhouse.co.uk, www.facebook.com/ThePlayhouseWeston, www.instagram.com/theplayhousewsm/

September 2: EVERYTHING CHANGES: THE TAKE THAT & ROBBIE WILLIAMS STORY. Join the UK’s favourite tribute act Everything Changes Take That & Robbie Williams Story for the ultimate Take That night, with 11-piece band and dancers.

September 3: THE CARPENTERS STORY. This brand-new show for 2020 once again features the outstanding vocal talents of Claire Furley, with musical director Phil Aldridge leading The Carpenters Story Orchestra as they re-create Richard Carpenter’s original orchestral arrangements.

September 4: SOME KINDA WONDERFUL: THE MUSIC OF STEVIE WONDER. Celebrating the genius of Stevie Wonder, mesmeric vocalist, Noel McCalla, award-winning saxophonist, Derek Nash and a world-class band present a diverse back catalogue of classic hits. Playing hit after hit, from the dance floor classics ‘I Wish’ and ‘Superstition’ to beautiful arrangements of ‘My Cherie Amour’ and ‘Overjoyed’, this is a real ‘master blaster of a show!”

September 10: SYMPHONIC 60S. Don't miss your chance to take a journey through the best of the 60s whilst listening to music as it should be played - live and symphonic!

September 12: ELO AGAIN. Come along and relive the age of Glam Rock as ELO Again pay tribute to the beautifully crafted songs of Jeff Lynne.

September 15: THE BOOTLEG BEACH BOYS. From surf themed anthems such as "Surfin' Safari" & "Surfer Girl" to classic muscle car memorables like "Shut Down" and "Fun Fun Fun", the band have gathered an impressive repertoire of west coast, harmony laden songs, that evoke the spirit and essence of the pursuit of the 1960s American dream.

September 16: THE CHICAGO BLUES BROTHERS. A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES. Dig out those trilbies, shades and polish your dancing shoes because we are bringing the party to you in this two-hour spectacular of non–stop music and laugher. You’ll dance, you’ll sing, you’ll have the time of your life.

September 17: IAN ASHPITEL & JONTY STEPHENS AS ERIC & ERN. Bringing you sunshine, this show is full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches and of course a musical guest.

September 18: FRANKIE’S GUYS. A CELEBRATOIN OF FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS. Paying a charismatic tribute to Frankie Valli, his life, his music and his legacy; Frankie’s Guys are back ready for 2021 with a fresh take on their award-winning show. Featuring unrivalled vocals, slick moves and side-splitting comedy. This is a night out at the theatre you don’t want to miss!

September 19: PAM AYRES. Pam Ayres has been making the nation laugh for over 40 years. She will be performing poems from her most recent books, Pam, Ayres On Animals, published this month, and Up In The Attic, published in 2019, along with classic poems and stories from her long career.

September 23: THE STORY OF GUITAR HEROES. One of the UK’s premier live concert experiences, The Story of Guitar Heroes has garnered critical acclaim both at home and abroad for its incredible homage to some of the most influential and iconic guitarists from the past 50 years of popular music.

September 24: THE DREAMBOYS. Scream if you are ready to misbehave because Dreamboys are coming to The Playhouse Weston with their 2020 Too Hard To Resist Tour. Let the boys tease, tantalise and sweep you off your feet as you and your friends enjoy the raunchiest night out of the year.

September 28: AN EVENING WITH AGGERS. Supporting the Professional Cricketers’ Trust, join Aggers in his solo show as he takes us on a trip down memory lane, recounting tales from an entertaining career on the field and in the box, with film footage, audio clips and photographs on our big screen, including England’s wonderful World Cup victory in the most breath-taking match of all time, Aggers' audio innuendos, from the infamous ‘leg over’ with Johnners to stitching up Michael Vaughan over KP replacing a bat rubber and, of course, plenty of Boycott-baiting wind ups!

September 29: STEVE STEINMAN'S ANYTHING FOR LOVE: THE MEAT LOAF STORY. Steve has pulled out all the stops to bring you his all-new hit show: Anything For Love - The Meat Loaf Story! With incredible stage set, live band and production, combined with Steve’s well-known sense of humour and stage presence, the show can only be described as ‘awesome’.

October 2: MAGIC OF THE BEATLES. If you’re looking for an authentic, lively dose of ‘Beatlemania’ then you need to look no further! The stars of this lavish production not only look and sound like John, Paul, George and Ringo, they also generate the same incredible excitement and unique sense of humour too.

October 3: SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK: THE ROD STEWART STORY. Over 50 years since the release of Rod’s first album, Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story is back in theatres with a brand-new show, bringing to the stage a fantastic live concert celebration of one of rock music’s most successful artistes of all time.

October 8: TONY CHRISTIE. Tony Christie is a legendary English singer and International hit maker. He has recorded million selling albums and singles, performed in the world’s best-known arenas and major festivals including Glastonbury and has found fame all around the world in a career that spans five decades.

October 9: UK PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE. Celebrating over 50 years of one of rock’s most influential bands, this highly authentic show recreates the atmosphere of Floyd. Featuring the iconic album, The Dark Side Of The Moon and classics including Wish You Were Here, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Another Brick In The Wall and Comfortably Numb.

October 10: BOWIE EXPERIENCE. A must-see for all Bowie fans, the latest production features all the hits from A to Ziggy. Bowie Experience continues to amaze audiences with an astounding attention to detail, bringing the golden years of David Bowie to theatres across the globe. So, put on your red shoes and Let’s Dance.

October 12: THAT'LL BE THE DAY: 35TH ANNIVERSARY. From humble beginnings, the show has grown into a ‘must-see’ attraction all over the UK, coming up with a new production from its multi-talented cast year after year. Unashamedly nostalgic, TBTD takes its audience on a rollercoaster ride through the ‘golden’ age of rock and roll and pop.

October 14: MICHAEL STARRING BEN. The show features a live band, dazzling costumes and the performer's iconic dance routines. It also showcases the greatest hits of Michael Jackson and also of The Jackson 5 including Beat It, Billie Jean, Thriller and Man in the Mirror.

October 15: ABBA FOREVER. The wonderful lyrics penned by Benny and Bjorn are sung in wonderful harmony by all performers on stage. Dynamic non-stop choreography, stunning visuals, top class musicianship and an ALL-LIVE performance ensures that the Forever ABBA Show captivates audiences from the opening refrain to the final sing-along chorus of this two-hour spectacular.

October 15: THE SENSATIONAL 60’S EXPERIENCE. Whether you come to this show to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years. Come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s for yourself.